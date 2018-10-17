You are here:
Rupee gains 6 paise against dollar at Rs 73.42 in early trade aided by increased selling of US currency by exporters, banks

Business Press Trust of India Oct 17, 2018 10:04:05 IST

Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 73.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equity markets gave some support to the rupee.

Representational image.

On Tuesday, the rupee had climbed 35 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 73.48 per dollar amid softening crude oil prices and easing concerns over the trade deficit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 391.18 points, or 1.03 percent, to 35,553.66 in the opening trade.


Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 10:04 AM

