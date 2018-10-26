You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Rupee falls 17 paise to 73.44 against dollar in early trade; increased demand in US currency from importers

Business Press Trust of India Oct 26, 2018 10:20:27 IST

Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 17 paise to 73.44 against the US dollar in early trade Friday, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Traders said the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the local unit.

On Thursday, the local currency had depreciated by 11 paise to close at 73.27 against the US dollar due to steady capital outflows and a sharp decline in domestic equities amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 1,495.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 339.60 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 157.17 points, or 0.47 percent to 33,532.92 in early trade Friday.


Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 10:20 AM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores