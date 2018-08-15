You are here:
Rupee at 70: Comfortable forex reserves to deal with undue currency volatility, says Arun Jaitley

Business Press Trust of India Aug 15, 2018 14:21:47 IST

New Delhi: A day after the rupee plunged below the historic 70-level, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said India has comfortable f to deal with any undue volatility in the currency market and developments are being closely monitored.

File image of Arun Jaitley. PTI

The Indian currency yesterday crashed to a lifetime low of 70.09 on concerns over Turkey's economic woes that have impacted various emerging markets, even as the US dollar gained strength against other currencies.

Recent developments relating to Turkey have generated global risk aversion towards emerging market currencies and the strengthening of the dollar, the minister said in a series of tweets.

However, the country's macro fundamentals remain resilient and strong, said Jaitley, who was holding the charge of finance and corporate affairs ministries before he underwent the kidney transplant on 14 May.

Piyush Goyal was given Jaitley's ministerial portfolios on an interim basis.

"India's foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards and sufficient to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market," Jaitley said.

The developments in the currency market were being monitored closely to address any situation that might arise in the context of the unsettled international environment, he added.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) foreign exchange reserves were at $402.70 billion in the week ended 3 August, down $1.49 billion over the preceding week, latest data released by the central bank showed.

RBI's stated position is that it does not seek to target a particular level for the rupee's exchange rate against the dollar and uses its reserves to ease volatility in the currency market.

In the current financial year, which began on 1 April, the rupee has depreciated by around 6.7 percent against the US dollar.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 14:21 PM

