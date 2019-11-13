Roula Khalaf, first woman editor at Financial Times in 131 years, creates history: Occasion indicates rise at workplace for women still rare

No matter how many reams are written about gender diversity, inclusion in workplaces, the fact of the matter is gender parity is far from becoming a reality, leave alone commonplace. With the result, any time an organisation comes out with a stated policy for women or a woman employee dons the leadership role, it is a matter for celebration. This, despite government mandates and other interventions that champion increased women’s participation in the workplace.

The Financial Times said it had appointed its first woman editor. Roula Khalaf, who has been working with the pink paper for over two decades, will become the first woman to edit the Financial Times in its 131-year history after Lionel Barber, Britain’s most senior financial journalist, said he would step down.

In an unrelated news report, recently, Dell Technologies said it plans to hire, develop and retain women so they account for 50 percent of the company’s global workforce and 40 percent of global people managers. Women account for 30.4 percent of the tech firm’s global workforce in February, according to the company’s most recent diversity and inclusion report, compared to 29.4 percent in the previous year .

What do these news reports tell us about women in the workplace? Are there simply not enough women who can be considered for leadership positions and is that why we read about and celebrate the same women leaders who get the awards for their calibre and their work?

Women's representation in corporate and political life in advanced countries should have been a 'normal' issue by now but it isn't. This mindset is reflected in a developing country like India as well. Apart from a handful of success stories of women in India Inc, entrepreneurship, in politics among other arenas, women representation is considerably low.

A slew of surveys reveals India’s low ranking in gender parity.

The Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF) quoted an Oxfam report on inequality published in January that revealed in the workplace, women still receive 34 percent less wages than their male counterparts for the same work. With a ratio of female workers to male workers of 0.26, India has been ranked very low at 128th place.

India ranked 95th out of 129 countries in a new index that measures global gender equality looking at aspects such as poverty, health, education, literacy, political representation and equality at the workplace. The Sustainable Development Goals Gender Index has been developed by UK-based Equal Measures 2030, a joint effort of regional and global organisations including African Women's Development and Communication Network, Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and International Women's Health Coalition.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), female participation rates in the workforce across India decreased from 34.1 percent between 1999 and 2000, to 27.2 percent between 2011 and 2012.

Everyone wants to change the world, but no one wants to change their mindset, said Sudeep Verma, Consulting Lead, DDI India, a global leadership consulting firm. A mindset shift is really important yet quite difficult for it is rooted in a lot of socio-cultural factors. Getting over that needs significant push and sensitisation, he pointed out. He said, if you ask people to picture a pilot, a leader or a firefighter, very few will actually picture a woman in these roles.

The price of this ignorance or deliberately choosing not to take women along costs finance firms $700 billion a year, according to management consultancy Oliver Wyman, reported in The Indian Express. It said just 20 percent of finance executives globally are women, up from 16 percent in 2016. “ Women are arguably the single largest under-served group of customers in financial services,” said Jessica Clempner, the report’s lead author who was cited by the news report.

The issue of celebrating women’s achievements in an organisation or a federation championing women have increasingly become anecdotal. “As a woman trying to get gender equality, I find these sporadic,” points out Geetha Kannan, Managing Director, Anita Borg Institute (ABI) India. The institute’s primary aim is to recruit, retain, and advance women in technology.

Kannan said serious thought has to be applied to understand why women drop out of the workforce and why the pipeline is leaking. This contradicts India’s women at educational institutes which have been seeing a steady increase. Women outnumber men among those graudating at UG, PG, PG diploma and MPhil levels, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2018-19, cited by a report in The Times of India.

The government is doing its bit to get more women into the mainstream with legislations like the mandatory 26-week maternity leave or STEP—Support to Training and Employment Programme for Women scheme that aims to provide skills giving employability to women and providing competencies, skills that enable women to become self-employed/entrepreneurs. But this can bounce against women with organisations being wary of hiring women given that these are mandatory legislations and norms to be followed by organisations.

Kannan asks, do we need legislation around this? She said different women are motivated by different things. The legislation is not the only way to go about it, she said.

Verma of DDI said that though the government has taken complementary steps in favour of women and are sensitive, how cooperative actionable is the corporate world is yet to be seen.

To be fair, what the government mandates cannot be implemented overnight. Verma said any change and rule, “will take years to percolate. The mindshift takes a long time to change. The government brings a lot of intent but how it much of it make for good business sense cannot be gauged in a year’s time.”

No matter what government mandates or rewards organisation for gender parity, it is important for organisations to be sensitive to its women employees. “Women have dual roles – of a working woman and the role of caring and nurturing the family. Provide flexible hours, ensure the employee who is performing is not being short-changed on that score when it comes to increments and salaries,” said Vineeta Dwivedi- Assistant Professor Business Communications & Head, Digital Communications at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.

The way out

Besides education and sensitivity towards women’s issues, men and women alike need to relook at the oft-accepted view that male leaders are good at strategy, delegation, analysing while women are great at planning and organising teams, et al. In over a decade of study, DDI has found leaders across genders are equally good and bad and are gender agnostic.

How can corporates start solving this issue? Verma suggested a four-pronged strategy:

a) Acknowledge the problem and then come up with an action plan: Most organisations only hire women to solve this issue. But all leaders should be involved as a business imperative and not as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) goal, he said.

b) Call the issue out: When anyone makes a snap judgment that is not true—a male is better suited to go for an overnight assignment as the woman employee has a family, etc. “Don’t assume or presume. The woman employee may be willing but as a manager that is not a call you need to make. Ask the woman employee too,” Verma said.

c) Review, reinforce and reward: When a manager works for gender diversity in his/her team, hire more women leaders, reward that leader. Acknowledge his/her efforts in that direction, said Verama.