Rooh Afza back in market for Ramzan month after temporary shortage of herbal ingredients: Hamdard Laboratories

New Delhi: Rooh Afza-maker Hamdard Laboratories India said on Thursday its popular drink is now available in the market after a temporary shortage due to short supply of certain herbal ingredients.

According to the company, supply shortage along with unprecedented demand due to Ramzan month and peak summer season exerted pressure on Rooh Afza's availability.

"Rooh Afza is now available in the market and can be bought from major retail stores and grocery outlets across the country," Hamdard Laboratories said.

Earlier, some media reports suggested that the reason behind supply shortage could be a rift amongst Rooh Afza founder's family and not a herbal shortage.

The company, however, said, "The organisation urges discerning consumers and the trade not to be misled by incorrect information being circulated online and in print about non-availability of Roo Afza".

The issues were more highlighted after Hamdard Laboratories Pakistan from across the border offered to supply Rooh Afza to India via Wagah border in Amritsar in view of the shortage here for the ongoing Ramzan period.

In 1906, Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed had laid the foundation of Hamdard Dawakhana in one of the bylanes of Old Delhi and in 1907 launched Rooh Afza.

Following the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, his elder son stayed in India, while the younger son migrated to Pakistan and started Hamdard in Karachi and had launched Rooh Afza there.

