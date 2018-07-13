Football world cup 2018

RIL's market cap breaches Rs 7 lakh-cr mark as stock hits 52-week high price of 1,107.25

Business Press Trust of India Jul 13, 2018 18:00:52 IST

New Delhi: The market valuation of Reliance Industries today briefly surged past Rs 7 lakh crore mark, making it the second company after TCS to achieve this milestone.

RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) rose to Rs 7,01,404 crore (over $102 billion) in early trade on BSE. The m-cap has been calculated at the stock's 52-week high price of Rs 1,107.25 and for the morning exchange rate of Rs 68.32 against the US dollar.

At the close of trade, however, the m-cap slipped below the Rs 7 lakh crore-mark and stood at Rs 6,94,944.56 crore.

Shares of the company ended 1.34 per cent higher at Rs 1,096.75 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.31 per cent to Rs 1,107.25.

RIL logo. Reuters image.

RIL logo. Reuters image.

Reliance Industries on Thursday crossed the $100-billion market capitalisation mark for the first time in the last 10 years.

Earlier, Reliance Industries had breached this mark in intra-day trade on October 18, 2007. The US dollar was quoted at Rs 39.59 at that time.

The market valuation of RIL had crossed the Rs 6 lakh crore mark in November last year.

The company announced the aggressive business plan at its annual general meeting (AGM) held last week. The stock has been on an uptrend ever since and has gained nearly 14 per cent since 5 July.

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation had in May surged past Rs 7 lakh crore.

TCS is the country's most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 7,58,536.46 crore followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,67,888.71 crore), HUL (Rs 3,77,512.14 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,30,088.43 crore) in the top five order.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 18:00 PM

