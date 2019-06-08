RIL partners with Lakme Fashion Week to launch #EarthTee2 on World Environment Day

Mumbai: Reliance Industries' (RIL) R|Elan and Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) have collaborated to launch the #EarthTee2 to celebrate World Environment Day.

The limited-edition #EarthTee2 are made using R|Elan GreenGold - the greenest fabric with the lowest carbon footprint in the world - manufactured by recycling 50,000 PET bottles collected at the recently concluded LFW - Summer Resort ’19 edition. The aim of unveiling #EarthTee2 is to create awareness among people to switch to fashion that not only enhances aesthetics but also helps conserve the environment and our planet.

The #EarthTee2 has been designed by Yavi, the winner of the Highest Voted Design at the R|Elan™ Elle Graduate 2019 contest. Various designers participated in the contest, where people voted for Yavi’s design and that has been used in #EearthTee2.

Whilst elaborating on the designing aspects, Yavi said “The collection derives inspiration from Mother Earth addressing the devastating impact of climate change, extinction of various species and an imbalance in nature. It urges consumers to act in their own capacity towards taking steps in saving the planet. The design of the #EarthTee2 collection showcases concentric cycles, signifying the economic and environmental benefits of recycling and repurposing materials. The colours used have been taken from nature which have a soothing impact on the senses.”

While launching the #EarthTee2, Mr Vipul Shah, COO – Petrochemicals Business, RIL said “The #EarthTee2 is an invitation to you to participate in our ‘Fashion For Earth’ movement. It is imperative that we all come together in spreading awareness about sustainable fabrics, fashion and living. We urge people to join in to conserve the environment and save our Mother Earth. In our business we are committed in embracing sustainable business development and focusing on promoting the concept of Circular Economy.”

Speaking of the initiative, Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance said, “Lakme Fashion Week is happy to collaborate with R|Elan™ to contribute towards a greener planet and hope this innovation will become a movement across events in the country. LFW has pushed the agenda towards sustainability for the past few years and we are glad that the conversation now seems to be developing strongly with brands and consumers now adopting this narrative.”

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

