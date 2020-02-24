RIL-Microsoft partnership to define decade; India to be among top 3 economies of world: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries' partnership with Microsoft will be the defining partnership of the decade, said the company's Chairman, Mukesh Ambani said.

"I am very excited about the partnership that Jio and Microsoft will have and I think that, that will be, as we look at this decade, that will be a defining partnership," he told Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella in a conversation at the Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai on Monday.

Consumption has gone up; 'Digital India' has become a people's movement now, Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Ind to @satyanadella of @Microsoft pic.twitter.com/HHc0TkA1IC — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 24, 2020

In August 2019, Reliance Jio had entered into a long-term alliance with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation with the launch of new cloud data centres. On the Jio-Microsoft alliance, Ambani had said Jio would set up a network of large world-class data centres across India powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

Ambani said India that is at the cusp of becoming a “premier digital society”, and will be among the top three economies of the world.

The Reliance Industries (RIL) chief said the big change driving this transformation is the deepening of mobile networks which are working at a much faster pace than before, reported PTI.

Ambani said that about 380 million people have migrated to Jio's 4G technology and Jio has become people's movement.

He said that Jio helped the data charges reduce substantially. The cost of data has been lowered to Rs 12-14 per GB now from Rs 300-500 per GB in the pre-Jio days, Ambani added.

"It all kickstarted in 2014 when Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) gave us the vision of Digital India... 380 million people have migrated to Jio's 4g technology," he said.

Pre-Jio, the data speed was 256 kbps; and post-Jio, it is 21 mbps, he pointed out adding the cost of data before the launch of Jio was in the range of Rs 300 and 500 per GB.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's visit to the country, Ambani said India is much different than what it was during the visits of his predecessors Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, and pointed out that mobile connectivity was a key change.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we will be among the top three economies in the world,” Ambani said, adding that the only debate which can exist is whether it happens in five or in ten years. We in India have the opportunity to become the premier digital society," he said.

"The next generation will see a very different India than what you (Nadella) and I have grown up in," the RIL chairman said.

"Entrepreneurial power at grassroots in India is enormous and we have no doubt we will be among top three economies in the world," Ambani said.

Gaming doesn't exist in India, it will be bigger than music or movies put together, says Ambani.

"We in India have the opportunity to become the premier digital society," he told Nadella.

The Reliance Industries chief said that small medium and micro industry is critical to the GDP growth of India.

Ambani said that Reliance was founded as a startup.

"My father started it with a table and chair. Then it became a small industry, then a medium one, and today's it's a large enterprise," he told Nadella.

— With inputs from agencies

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)

