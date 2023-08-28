RIL AGM 2023: Reliance posts Rs 73,670 crore net profit for FY23, revenue stood at Rs 9.75 lakh crore

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years, higher than any corporate in India, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday at the company’s 46th annual general meeting.

RIL posted a net profit of Rs 73,670 crore for the financial year 2022-23, Mukesh Ambani said while addressing the company’s annual general meeting.

“I am delighted to report yet another all-round steller performance. RIL’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 9,74,864 crore, its Ebitda in FY23 was Rs 1,53,920 crore and net profit was Rs 73,670 crore,” said Mukesh Ambani.

The company’s exports for the year jumped 33.4 per cent to Rs 3.4 lakh crore. Reliance accounted for over 9.3 per cent of India’s merchandise exports, up from 8.4 per cent last year.

In FY23, Reliance’s contribution to the National Exchequer stood at Rs 1,77,173 crore. This included an increase in direct and indirect taxes of over Rs 16,639 crore. Reliance also made the highest corporate social responsibility spending of Rs 1,271 crore.

Disclaimer: Firstpost is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.