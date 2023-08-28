RIL AGM 2023: 'Reliance Foundation is the beating heart of Reliance,' says Nita Ambani

Addressing the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday in Mumbai, Nita Ambani said she represents the beating heart of Reliance – the Reliance Foundation.

She said, the Reliance Foundation has so far touched the lives of 70 million Indians across the smallest towns and remotest villages of the country.

“I represent the beating heart of Reliance, our beacon of empowerment and transformation – the Reliance Foundation. For us, business and philanthropy complement and reinforce each other because both are guided by the same spirit of ‘We Care’. Together, they multiply the impact of everything we do in terms of improving lives of millions of Indians, especially those belonging to underprivileged and marginalised sections of our society,” Nita Ambani said.

She has stepped down from the Board of Directors of RIL, making way for her children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani to become the non-executive directors on the RIL Board.

The board accepted her resignation, saying that it is “respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make an even greater impact for India.”

Highlighting the milestones achieved by the Reliance Foundation this year, Nita Ambani chose to start with a project “close to my heart”.

“In April this year, we opened the doors of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. For a long time, Mukesh and I had nurtured a dream that India should have a world-class cultural centre. NMACC is a realisation of that dream. It is an ode to our great nation, a tribute to our artistic heritage, and a dedication to all young Indians,” she said, adding, “Our vision is to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to India. Over the last five months, we have worked hard to live up to that vision”

“We started with our very own production The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation and followed it up with iconic Broadway musical The Sound of Music. We hosted maestros of Indian arts like Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, and Pandit Kartick Kumar,” she said.

At the AGM, Nita Ambani said that the NMACC has so far welcomed over 20 lakh visitors. “Featuring arts like Pichwai and Pattachitra; weaves like Benarasi, Paithani, Patola; crafts like Kashmiri carpets and shawls, and blue pottery, Swadesh spotlights the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and women. These artisans truly are the pride of our country.”

Announcing a new initiative, the Reliance Foundation Skilling Centres for Artisans, Nita Ambani said the digitally enabled capacity building programme will transform the crafts sector by creating attractive livelihoods and raising the social prestige of Indian artisans across the country.

Talking about the Reliance Foundation’s initiatives for children, she said the flagship Dhirubhai Ambani International School “continues to be amongst the Top IB Schools globally, and the No. 1 International School in India for 10 consecutive years.”

“We are now eagerly looking forward to opening our new school, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. Led by my daughter Isha, this new school is envisioned as a model school of the future with an Indian soul. As a teacher myself, I know that teachers are at the heart of driving education,” she said.

“Last year, we celebrated the 90th birth anniversary of our Founder Chairman and my father-in-law, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. As a tribute to Papa, we have made a commitment to support 50,000 students through Reliance Foundation Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships over the next 10 years. We are pleased to have awarded 5,100 scholarships this year,” Nita Ambani said.

