RIL AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani to remain Reliance Chairman & MD for next 5 years

Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that he will remain the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries for the next five years.

Addressing the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries in Mumbai on Monday, Ambani said, “I shall continue to perform my duties and responsibilities as Chairman and Managing Director for five more years, with greater vigour. Towards this end, I have assigned myself three responsibilities. First: I shall groom and empower all the Next-Gen leaders at Reliance and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the future,” he said.

The RIL board of directors at the AGM also approved the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the company.

In his address at the AGM on Monday, Mukesh Ambani said he will especially mentor Akash, Isha and Anant so that they can provide collective leadership and dependably take Reliance to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead.

The decision to appoint Isha, Akash, and Anant has been taken after the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Their appointments will take effect from the date the three assume office after an approval by the shareholders.

“Together with the Board and all my long-time colleagues, I shall further enrich Reliance’s unique Institutional Culture, which has sustained your Company’s perpetual and exponential growth. I assure you that the combination of the experience of senior leaders and the ambition of new leaders will script newer and more exciting chapters in Reliance’s ever-growing book of achievements,” Mukesh Ambani added.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani has stepped down as a director on the company board. She would, however, remain on RIL board as a permanent invitee.

Disclaimer: Firstpost is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.