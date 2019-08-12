RIL AGM 2019 LIVE: Reliance Jio Fiber services to be launched on 5 September, says chairman Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019 Latest Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Monday. In previous years, the RIL AGMs have been the venue to announce big launches including the Jio rollout that turned out to be one of the biggest disruptors in the Indian telecom sector.
What surprises will today's (12 August) AGM hold for investors and customers? One expectation is that an announcement will be made on the launch of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service of Jio GigaFiber, a combo service of broadband, TV and fixed landline.
#RIL42ndAGM | Tune in to CNBC-TV18 as we bring to you the live and insightful coverage of the #RILAGM starting 10:30 am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/uyDFeJguFu
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 11, 2019
Another one likely is on the new Jio Phone 3 model. Details of Jio phone 3 will also be watched keenly. Jio’s earlier phone models have been big success.
Besides, there are also talks of Ambani announcing the group's plans for Jio e-commerce.
Markets are keenly awaiting for details of both—service of JioGigaFiber and Jio Phone 3—at the AGM today.
At the 41st AGM last year, the broadband service, JioGigaFiber broadband was launched. JioGigaFiber would provide ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from a living room, voice-activated virtual assistance, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping and immersive experiences. Subscribers can avail of its Preview Offer for a security deposit of Rs 4,500 or Rs 2,500, depending on the speeds one opts for.
At the 41st AGM, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had said that "The company has already invested more than $250 million in the industry. We will now extend the service to 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fibre-based broadband services. This will mean a faster internet experience. A virtual reality experience for all citizens where you can control switches in your house from outside as well. This will redefine 24x7 emergency help for all homes across India. We are calling this the JioGigaFibre."
In fact, JioGigaFiber has already been launched in select markets across the country. It currently offers fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband connections with 1.1TB (terabytes) of free data at a speed of 100 mbps.
During the June quarter, the Average Revenue per user (ARPU) for Reliance Jio—which unleashed one of the most brutal price wars in India's telecom market—was at Rs 122 per subscriber per month. This is, however, lower than ARPU of Rs 126.2 per subscriber per month seen in the March quarter.
As per the latest data released by TRAI, Vodafone Idea—born last year from the merger of older operators Vodafone India and Idea Cellular—continues to be the largest operator with 38.75 crore consumers and 33.36 percent market share in the wireless segment as on 31 May 2019.
Reliance Jio added 81.80 lakh new subscribers (on a net basis) in May and ended the month with 27.80 percent market share and 32.29 crore subscribers.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost
Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 11:46:05 IST
Highlights
'RIL gets 15 mn registrations for home broadband service'
Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries says that they have received 15 million registrations from 1,600 towns for home broadband service.
JioGigaFiber to connect 20 mn residents: Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani says that they aim to connect 20 million residents and 25 billion businesses on JioGigaFiber. The company has designed the Jio Set Top Box to accept broadcast signal from LCO partners, Ambani says. Jio Fiber will provide MSMEs cloud connectivity, Ambani said.
'Jio Fiber will provide MSMEs cloud connectivity'
RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani says that Jio Fiber will provide MSMEs cloud connectivity. Jio Fiber is aiming to empower 2.4 million SMEs, says RIL chief.
'Jio to connect 1 billion Indian homes on its Internet-of-Things platform'
Jio to connect 1 billion Indian homes on its Internet-of-Things platform, says Mukesh Ambani. IoT, Home Broadband, Entertainment and MSME Broadband will be the next growth engines for Jio, he says.
LCO partners to have steady stream of business: Mukesh Ambani
RIL to complete Jio Fiber rollout in the next 12 months: Mukesh Ambani
RIL will complete the Jio Fiber rollout in the next 12 months, says Mukesh Ambani.
Jio's IoT platorm will be commercially available from 1 January 2020
Jio's IoT platorm will be commercially available from 1 January 2020. This offers Rs 20,000 crore revenue opportunity on an annual basis, says Mukesh Ambani.
Ambani’s huge thumbs-up to Modi’s $ 5trillion dream
Mukesh Ambani starts with giving a big thumbs up to Indian economy and plays down the slowdown problem. Ambani says the ongoing economic slowdown is temporary and the structural reforms being undertaken by the Narendra Modi government will pave way for further expansion in the economy in the long term. The RIL chief not only hails Modi government’s $5 trillion target but even bet that India has the potential to become $10 trillion economy by 2030. The fact that one of the largest industrialists in the country is endorsing the government’s growth narrative is a big positive for Modi government and investors
Invested Rs 3.5 lakh cr for digital infrastructure
RIL has invested Rs 3.5 lakh crore to create a digital infrastructure in India, says Mukesh Ambani. India was data-dark before Jio, it has been made data shining bright by Jio, says Mukesh Ambani.
Thriving in digital space
"Jio to earn a significant part of digital growth," says Reliance Industries Limited's chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani in 42nd AGM.
RIL-BP tie-up
Indians have an annual Rs 5 lakh cr digital spends: Mukesh Ambani
Indians have an annual Rs 5 lakh crore of digital spends; Jio is positioned to take advantage of this, says Mukesh Ambani.
Three major growth engines drive RIL, says Mukesh Ambani
Addressing stakeholders at the 42nd AGM, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said, "Only diversified Indian enterprise with three major growth engines in one single corporate entity – Oils to Chemicals division, Jio and Retail. All three have done exceedingly well in the past year. We are also incubating newer growth engines."
'World moves towards electric vehicles'
RIL, Saudi Aramco agree to form long-term partnership
Saudi Aramco to buy 20 percent stake in RIL oil-to-chemicals biz for $75 billion, says RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani. RIL has the most comprehensive and integrated oil to chemicals business, says Mukesh Ambani.
RIL, Saudi Aramco agree to form a long-term partnership
'Signing up 10 mn customers each month'
'Signing up 10 mn customers each month'
'Sceptics used to say Reliance cannot succeed in retail business'
Sceptics used to say Reliance cannot succeed in retail business, but we proved them wrong, says RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance will transform itself into a new Reliance, says Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance Retail is larger than most other retailers put together: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries chairman, speaking at the company's AGM, said that Reliance Retail is larger than most other retailers put together. He added that RIL continues to be India's largest exporter.
"Sceptics used to say Reliance cannot succeed in retail business, but we proved them wrong," Ambani said.
'India to become $10 tn economy by 2030'
RIL chief Mukesh Ambani says that India will become a $10 trillion economy by 2030.
Reliance Retail crosses Rs 1.3 lakh cr turnover
Reliance Retail crossed Rs 130,000 crore turnover to cement its position as India's largest retailer. It is larger than all major retailers put together.
RIL became India's largest and most profitable company last year: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Limited became India's largest and most profitable company last year, says chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.
Watch RIL annual general meeting LIVE here
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s speech will be streamed live on Twitter through The Flame of Truth and Jio handles.
It will be broadcast on Facebook through RIL and Jio pages.
It will be live-streamed on Youtube through The Flame of Truth and Jio channels.
You can also watch the live coverage of the event on the Firstpost website and watch Ambani’s speech live on this portal’s Facebook page starting 11 AM.
RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani to address AGM shortly
Reliance Industries' 42nd AGM will begin shortly. RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders soon.
Markets closed today on account of Eid
The BSE, NSE, forex, money market and major commodity markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Eid.
Major announcements likely at RIL AGM
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani arrive for AGM
Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani arrive for the 42nd AGM of the company.
Triple play plan for GigaFiber likely to be announced
At the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries, it is expected that the triple play plan for GigaFiber that bundles broadband, landline as well as television services, will be announced at the RIL AGM today.
RIL AGM to be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar
The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. RIL rallied over 20 percent since last AGM: Investors eye GigaFiber, Jio Phone 3 launch
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:46 (IST)
'RIL gets 15 mn registrations for home broadband service'
Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries says that they have received 15 million registrations from 1,600 towns for home broadband service.
11:43 (IST)
JioGigaFiber to connect 20 mn residents: Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani says that they aim to connect 20 million residents and 25 billion businesses on JioGigaFiber. The company has designed the Jio Set Top Box to accept broadcast signal from LCO partners, Ambani says. Jio Fiber will provide MSMEs cloud connectivity, Ambani said.
11:42 (IST)
'Jio Fiber will provide MSMEs cloud connectivity'
RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani says that Jio Fiber will provide MSMEs cloud connectivity. Jio Fiber is aiming to empower 2.4 million SMEs, says RIL chief.
11:40 (IST)
'Jio to connect 1 billion Indian homes on its Internet-of-Things platform'
Jio to connect 1 billion Indian homes on its Internet-of-Things platform, says Mukesh Ambani. IoT, Home Broadband, Entertainment and MSME Broadband will be the next growth engines for Jio, he says.
11:39 (IST)
LCO partners to have steady stream of business: Mukesh Ambani
11:37 (IST)
RIL to complete Jio Fiber rollout in the next 12 months: Mukesh Ambani
RIL will complete the Jio Fiber rollout in the next 12 months, says Mukesh Ambani.
11:34 (IST)
Jio's IoT platorm will be commercially available from 1 January 2020
Jio's IoT platorm will be commercially available from 1 January 2020. This offers Rs 20,000 crore revenue opportunity on an annual basis, says Mukesh Ambani.
11:32 (IST)
Rs 20,000 cr per year revenue opportunity for Jio
11:30 (IST)
Ambani’s huge thumbs-up to Modi’s $ 5trillion dream
Mukesh Ambani starts with giving a big thumbs up to Indian economy and plays down the slowdown problem. Ambani says the ongoing economic slowdown is temporary and the structural reforms being undertaken by the Narendra Modi government will pave way for further expansion in the economy in the long term. The RIL chief not only hails Modi government’s $5 trillion target but even bet that India has the potential to become $10 trillion economy by 2030. The fact that one of the largest industrialists in the country is endorsing the government’s growth narrative is a big positive for Modi government and investors
11:29 (IST)
Invested Rs 3.5 lakh cr for digital infrastructure
RIL has invested Rs 3.5 lakh crore to create a digital infrastructure in India, says Mukesh Ambani. India was data-dark before Jio, it has been made data shining bright by Jio, says Mukesh Ambani.
11:28 (IST)
Consumer businesses to contribute 50% to RIL's consolidated EBITDA
11:27 (IST)
Thriving in digital space
"Jio to earn a significant part of digital growth," says Reliance Industries Limited's chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani in 42nd AGM.
11:26 (IST)
RIL-BP tie-up
11:25 (IST)
Indians have an annual Rs 5 lakh cr digital spends: Mukesh Ambani
Indians have an annual Rs 5 lakh crore of digital spends; Jio is positioned to take advantage of this, says Mukesh Ambani.
11:24 (IST)
Three major growth engines drive RIL, says Mukesh Ambani
Addressing stakeholders at the 42nd AGM, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said, "Only diversified Indian enterprise with three major growth engines in one single corporate entity – Oils to Chemicals division, Jio and Retail. All three have done exceedingly well in the past year. We are also incubating newer growth engines."
11:23 (IST)
'World moves towards electric vehicles'
11:21 (IST)
RIL, Saudi Aramco agree to form long-term partnership
Saudi Aramco to buy 20 percent stake in RIL oil-to-chemicals biz for $75 billion, says RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani. RIL has the most comprehensive and integrated oil to chemicals business, says Mukesh Ambani.
11:19 (IST)
RIL, Saudi Aramco agree to form a long-term partnership
11:18 (IST)
'Signing up 10 mn customers each month'
11:18 (IST)
'Signing up 10 mn customers each month'
11:17 (IST)
'Sceptics used to say Reliance cannot succeed in retail business'
Sceptics used to say Reliance cannot succeed in retail business, but we proved them wrong, says RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance will transform itself into a new Reliance, says Mukesh Ambani.
11:16 (IST)
Reliance Retail is larger than most other retailers put together: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries chairman, speaking at the company's AGM, said that Reliance Retail is larger than most other retailers put together. He added that RIL continues to be India's largest exporter.
"Sceptics used to say Reliance cannot succeed in retail business, but we proved them wrong," Ambani said.
11:14 (IST)
'India to become $10 tn economy by 2030'
RIL chief Mukesh Ambani says that India will become a $10 trillion economy by 2030.
11:13 (IST)
Reliance Retail crosses Rs 1.3 lakh cr turnover
Reliance Retail crossed Rs 130,000 crore turnover to cement its position as India's largest retailer. It is larger than all major retailers put together.
11:10 (IST)
RIL became India's largest and most profitable company last year: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Limited became India's largest and most profitable company last year, says chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.
RIL AGM 2019 LIVE: Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's speech begins, major announcements likely
11:06 (IST)
Watch RIL annual general meeting LIVE here
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s speech will be streamed live on Twitter through The Flame of Truth and Jio handles.
It will be broadcast on Facebook through RIL and Jio pages.
It will be live-streamed on Youtube through The Flame of Truth and Jio channels.
You can also watch the live coverage of the event on the Firstpost website and watch Ambani’s speech live on this portal’s Facebook page starting 11 AM.
11:01 (IST)
RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani to address AGM shortly
Reliance Industries' 42nd AGM will begin shortly. RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders soon.
10:59 (IST)
Markets closed today on account of Eid
The BSE, NSE, forex, money market and major commodity markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Eid.
10:56 (IST)
Major announcements likely at RIL AGM
10:54 (IST)
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani arrive for AGM
Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani arrive for the 42nd AGM of the company.
10:49 (IST)
Triple play plan for GigaFiber likely to be announced
At the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries, it is expected that the triple play plan for GigaFiber that bundles broadband, landline as well as television services, will be announced at the RIL AGM today.
10:35 (IST)
RIL AGM to be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar
The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. RIL rallied over 20 percent since last AGM: Investors eye GigaFiber, Jio Phone 3 launch