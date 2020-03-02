‘Ride in- Ride Out’: OLX’s joint initiative with Harley Davidson will make your Harley dreams come true

India’s No.1 online classifieds platform - OLX has partnered with American premium bike manufacturer Harley-Davidson for a joint initiative called ‘Ride In, Ride Out’ that gives an opportunity for passionate bikers to upgrade their existing bikes to a new Harley-Davidson. In a first of its kind partnership, OLX and Harley-Davidson conducted an offline camp during the India bike week in December last year (2019) where bike owners got a chance to list their bike on OLX and ride out with a new Harley-Davidson. The OLX team assisted users in listing their pre-owned bikes on OLX in order to get better value for the same while the Harley team offered on spot exchange offers on new bikes as part of the association.

The pre-owned two-wheeler market (scooters and bikes) in India is estimated to be 12 billion dollars annually. As per market data, the demand for high-end bikes/superbikes is on the rise given the aspirational status associated with them and a spurt in the rise of the biking culture. Over the last few years, biker groups have sprung up all across India who are fuelling this demand for cruiser and premium bikes. With this initiative, OLX not only aims to boost the adoption of superbikes amongst existing owners but also amongst first time buyers.

Under this initiative, OLX will ensure that the pre-owned bikes listed on the platform as a part of this process undergo stringent checks in order to allow only genuine listings while enabling potential superbike owners to upgrade/exchange in a convenient manner for a better value.

Over the last 10 years, OLX has emerged as a one-stop destination for bike lovers across India given the large inventory of unique bikes listed for sale every day. Superbikes being listed on OLX have grown by 27% in a year(Dec 19 vs Dec 18) and premium bikes on OLX generate over 5 million replies every month. Users on an average spend 16.5 minutes on OLX every day indicating the high engagement on the platform and the bikes category alone attracts 9.3 million unique monthly viewers. Superbikes on the platform generate over 21 unique replies per listing per week since 40% of visitors on OLX bikes are also interested in buying a new bike thereby indicating a high pent up demand for pre-owned superbikes.

Talking about the new initiative, Tarun Sinha, Business Head Advertising, OLX India, said, “OLX is a one-stop-shop for bike lovers to either buy a pre-owned luxury bike or sell their existing bikes. With a massive amount of fresh supply for bikes every day and high liquidity on the platform, users can get their desired bikes at attractive prices and also sell their bikes conveniently. We would like to thank Harley-Davidson for their association and we are in active discussions with more OEM’s to conduct similar such camps in 2020 across India. With such partnerships, we aim to drive the adoption of superbikes and educate users on the benefits of owning a pre-owned superbike. ”

OLX is India’s largest marketplace for pre-owned automobiles and commands a market share of 80%. In the two-wheeler category alone, OLX lists 18000 two-wheelers on the platform daily for sale. Every month over 6000 luxury bikes and around 12000 luxury cars are also listed for sale. For sellers, OLX offers the highest amount of liquidity vs any other platform given over 1 million people visit the automobile category on OLX every day. With a high amount of user interest generated per listing, sellers are able to sell their pre-owned bikes at their desired price with minimal hassle.

About OLX India

OLX is India's number one consumer-to-consumer marketplace for pre-owned cars and motorbikes, mobile phones, household items, jobs and real estate. In India, it already has 85% market share of the C2C online trade, 80% of the pre-owned cars market share via OLX Auto & OLX CashMyCar. OLX has also been certified by Great Places To Work.

OLX is the number #1 buying + selling mobile App in India, according to Google Play Store and is currently trending at 7 billion page-views a month. OLX India has won prestigious industry awards and accolades and has been recognized by the prestigious ‘Superbrands’ in 2016 ,and was also awarded as “India’s most trusted brand” in 2019,under online classified ads portal category presented by IBC InfoMedia.

