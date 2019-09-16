Reviving realty sector, policy changes for exports; all this and more in Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

What else can the government do to revive the real estate sector?

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged bureaucrats to remove hurdles to achieve the ‘Housing for All by 2022’ mission, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a set of measures to boost the affordable housing sector. The finance minister announced setting up a Rs 10,000 crore special fund for affordable and mid-income housing.

Apart from the Rs 10,000 crore provided by the government another Rs 10,000 crore will be sourced from various sources to kick-start the projects that have been stuck. While several builders and consultants are not happy with the limited scope of the fund, some have praised the move. Click here to read more about the impact of this move.

Key policy changes needed to make exports fly again

India’s exports have been stagnating for over half a decade now and exports in the current year (April-July) are running at a hugely modest 3.1 percent above the same period last year. Alarm bells should have rung long ago. They presumably have and the key new policy initiative just announced is a new tax refund scheme for exporters, Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) which will replace and subsume the existing one, Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). This will put an additional Rs 5,000-10,000 crore in the hands of exporters. But is this enough to make exports more competitive? What else can the government do to boost exports? Click here to read more.

Profit earned during insolvency is new twist in IBC tale

On 5 September, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the resolution plan filed by JSW Steel for Bhushan Power & Steel. But the fine print of the order had a catch: the profits earned by Bhushan Power during the resolution process have to be distributed to financial creditors. This follows the NCLAT order issued in the ArcelorMittal resolution plan for Essar Steel. But JSW Steel wants this profit to remain with Bhushan Power and has filed an appeal against the order. Who should get the profit and what implication does this have on other insolvency resolutions? Click here to read more.

Investors should consider this niche play on animal healthcare value chain

The global animal healthcare industry has a market size of $42 billion. Growth is accelerating. Sales grew at an annual average of 7.2 percent in the five years to 2019 compared to 6.6 percent during 2010-14. The substantial increase in livestock production, demand for better food safety systems and a rise in pet ownership (coupled with the ability to pay for pet healthcare) are driving the demand for feed additives, vaccines and drugs.

India is not isolated from this trend too. The domestic animal healthcare market is estimated at Rs 7,000 crore in 2019. How can investors enter this sector? Which company is the best bet to play this sector? Click here to read more.

Bharat Electronics: Is it a safe bet in this uncertain environment?

Bharat Electronics is one of the few stocks that have survived the carnage in the midcap space. What backs this resilience is its strong balance sheet, increasing revenue visibility, strong earnings growth and more importantly its superior returns ratios compared to the rest of the pack. However, this has to be balanced against the risks that largely come from a slowdown in defence capex and delays in payments from the government. What should investors do? Click here to read more.

Picks from our technical analysts

1. BPCL: BPCL is currently in a bullish trend and has moved up without any correction but is now in a resistance zone. Click here to know how to trade its options profitably.

2. Infosys: The stock price is in a strong uptrend as seen through a directional movement system. Click here to know how to trade its futures.