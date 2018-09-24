Revival of 45 bankrupt companies will meet 50% of lenders' claims: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board chief MS Sahoo

New Delhi: About 45 bankrupt companies have been approved for revival under the new insolvency law and this will recover more than Rs 50,000 crore, or 50 percent of the total claim of creditors, a senior official has said.

"The recovery from these 45 companies approved for resolution is about 50 percent of the total claims of the creditors, which is very good," Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairperson MS Sahoo told IANS in an interview.

About 1,100 companies have been admitted in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) since the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 and the admission of the first company in January 2017, Sahoo said.

"More than 180 companies have been sent for liquidation. Currently, there are about 800 corporates undergoing CIRP and about 100 cases have been closed on appeal or review as they should not have been admitted in the first instance," Sahoo said.

Without revealing further details about the recent months, Sahoo said the recovery in 34 companies that were approved for resolution till June end was about 56 percent, which was much higher than the liquidation value of these stressed assets.

The resolution plans for the 34 companies assure recovery of Rs 49,826 crore against the total creditors' claim of Rs 89,486 crore, IBBI data shows. With liquidation value of these 34 companies at Rs 21,000 crore, the recovery stands at 237 percent.

However, the 136 companies sent for liquidation till June end are likely to recover less than Rs 5,000 crore, about nine percent of the total admitted claims against these 136 companies at around Rs 57,600 crore, as per IBBI data for June quarter.

"Of the 136 companies sent for liquidation, 110 companies were already either in Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) or were non-functional. And, most of these (106) had a resolution value less than the liquidation value," Sahoo said.

On state-run banks such as SBI and PNB planning to sell their non-performing assets (NPAs) to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and others, the IBBI chief said it was a good development as people should have options to select from.

"That is good. People should have options. IBC should be another competitive option to them. In some cases, IBC is better, somewhere Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) is better, sometimes going to ARC is better, somewhere Sashakt scheme is better."