Retail inflation up marginally to 3.77% in September on higher fuel and food prices

New Delhi: India's retail inflation rose marginally to 3.77 percent in September owing to higher fuel and food prices, showed the government data released on Friday.

The inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) had declined to a 10-month low of 3.69 percent in the previous month. In September 2017, it was at 3.28 percent.

However, the inflation rate has remained well within the RBI's target of 4 percent.

In categories such as cereals, meat and fish, eggs, milk products, retail inflation showed an upward trend.

In fruits, however, the inflation rate moderated in September.

The overall inflation in consumer food basket increased to 0.51 percent as against 0.29 percent in August, showed the data.

In fuel and light category, the rate of price rise was at 8.47 percent in September.