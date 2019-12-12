Retail inflation shoots up to over 3-year high of 5.54% in November on costlier food prices

Retail inflation rose significantly to over three-year high of 5.54 percent in November, mainly on account of higher food prices.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.62 percent in October, and 2.33 percent in November 2018.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food rose to 10.01 percent. This compares with 7.89 percent October and (-) 2.61 percent in the year ago-month.

The previous high of CPI was 6.07 in July 2016.

Vegetable inflation also increased 35.99 percent in November compared with 26.10 percent in October.

Likewise, the prices of cereals, meat and fish, eggs grew at faster pace of 3.71 percent, 9.38 percent and 6.20 percent, respectively. For pulses and related products, retail inflation rose to 13.94 percent.

However, the prices of fuel and light category continued to witness downward move at (-) 1.93 percent as against (-) 2.02 percent a month earlier, showed the data.

The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the government to contain inflation in the range of 4 percent, with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

—With inputs from agencies

