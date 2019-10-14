Retail inflation rises to 14-month high of 3.99% in Sepember on costlier food items

Retail inflation spiked to 14-month high at 3.99 percent in September mainly due to higher prices of food items, government data showed on Monday. The earlier high-level of retail inflation was 4.17 percent in July 2018.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was registered at 3.28 percent in August. On a year-on-year basis, inflation was 3.70 percent in September 2018.

The price rise in the food basket was recorded at 5.11 percent in September, as against 2.99 percent in the preceding month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

The inflation print for vegetables shot up to 15.40 percent during the month.

However, the headline inflation still remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

(With PTI inputs)