Retail inflation inches up to 4.87% in May on costlier food; industrial output grows 4.9% in April

Business Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 18:18:41 IST

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to 4.87 percent in May on increase in prices of certain items in the food basket, as per the government data released on Tuesday.

Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the inflation was at 4.58 percent in the preceding month April.

In May last year, it was 2.18 percent.

As per the data of the Central Statistics Office (CSO), food inflation rose to 3.10 percent last month, as against 2.8 percent in April.

Representational image.. AFP.

The price data is collected from selected towns by the Field Operations Division of NSSO and from selected villages by the Department of Posts.

The data is received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Industrial growth rises by 4.9 percent in April

Industrial output expanded by 4.9 percent in April this year, spurred by higher growth in manufacturing and mining sectors.

The industrial growth, measured on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), was 3.2 percent in April last year.

In March this year, industrial production had grown at 4.4 percent.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the manufacturing sector, which constitute more than 77 percent of the index, recorded a growth of 5.2 percent in April, up from 2.9 percent in the year ago month.

The mining sector too expanded by 5.1 percent, up from 3 percent in April 2017.

The growth in power generation however slipped to 2.1 percent in April this year, from 5.4 percent in the year-ago month.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 18:18 PM

