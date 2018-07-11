Reserve Bank of India remains net seller of US dollar in May; sells $5.767 bn

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained the net seller of the US dollar after it sold whopping $5.767 billion of the US currency on a net basis in May in the spot market, according to data.

This is the second consecutive month when RBI had net sold the greenback in the spot market.

During the reporting month, RBI had bought $4.101 billion of dollars, while it sold $9.868 billion in the spot market. In April, the RBI had net sold 2.483 billion of the US currency.

In May 2017, the apex bank was the net buyer at $5.006 billion, after it had purchased $7.020 billion of dollars, and sold $2.014 billion.

The RBI has always maintained that its intervention in the foreign exchange market was to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a level of the domestic currency.

In FY18, the apex bank had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market. It had bought $52.068 billion from the spot market while selling $18,379 billion.

In FY17, RBI had bought $12.351 billion of dollars on a net basis.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net forward purchase at the end of May was $11.252 billion.

The net forward purchase at the end of April was $17.393 billion, RBI said.