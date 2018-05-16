Reserve Bank of India may have intervened in forex market to stem rupee fall, say dealers

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened heavily in the foreign exchange market right from the start of trade on Wednesday to stem any fall in the rupee, three dealers said.

"It looks like RBI is in a mood today,” said a senior dealer at a state-run bank, estimating that within the first 10 minutes the RBI might have sold $300 million to $400 million proactively to prevent any sharp fall in the rupee.

The rupee was trading at 67.8775 to the dollar compared with its previous close of 68.15 as against expectation of the rupee weakening early on itself on firm crude and widening India trade deficit.

Rupee rebounds

Meanwhile, the PTI reported that rupee rebounded by 27 paise to 67.80 per dollar in early trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. Yesterday, the rupee had lost 56 paise -- the second biggest single-day fall of 2018 -- to end at a new 16-month low of 68.07 as panic dollar demand rattled the currency market.

Traders said the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas, as a surge in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield above 3 per cent reignited a rally that had lost steam last week, capped the rupee's gains.