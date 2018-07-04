Football world cup 2018

Reserve Bank of India grants licence to Bank of China to operate here

Business FP Staff Jul 04, 2018 21:11:27 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday, issued a licence to the Bank of China (BoC), one of the four biggest state-owned commercial lenders in China, to operate in India, according to a media report.

The RBI approval follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment that India would expedite procedures to allow the BoC to set up branches in India. Security clearances for the bank were given earlier.

In early June, Modi and Chinese President  Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, in the Chinese port city of Qingdao. That meeting reportedly covered key aspects of bilateral engagement, reflecting a resolve by the two countries to reset relations and boost trust, which has taken a beating owing to several sticky issues, including last year's Doklam standoff.

According to News18, several foreign banks, including the Bank of China, have sought RBI’s permission to set up operations in India. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) already has operations in India along with 44 other foreign banks, according to the RBI.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 21:11 PM

