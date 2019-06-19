Reserve Bank of India fines HDFC Bank Rs 1 crore for not reporting frauds, violation of KYC norms

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday fined country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Rs 1 crore for not reporting frauds and non-compliance with other directions.

The fine pertains to submission of forged bill of entries (BoEs) by certain importers to HDFC Bank for remittance of foreign currency, the RBI said.

"Examination in this regard revealed violations of RBI directions on 'KYC/AML norms' (know your customer/anti-money laundering)and on reporting of frauds," RBI said on its website.

A notice was issued to HDFC Bank on why monetary penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, the apex bank said.

The fine was imposed through an order last Thursday after considering HDFC Bank's reply, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submission made, the apex bank said.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, it said.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI clarified.

In a statement to exchanges, HDFC Bank said it has "taken necessary measures to strengthen its internal control mechanisms so as to ensure that such incidents do not recur".

