Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns 6 months before end of term: Report

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya has quit six months before the end of his three-year term. He is reported to be heading back to New York University Stern School of Business (NYU stern) in August as CV Starr Professor of Economics.

This is the second high profile resignation in the past six months at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In December, governor Urjit Patel resigned nearly nine months before the end of his scheduled term over differences with the government.

According to a report in Business Standard, Acharya, the youngest deputy governor post-economic liberalisation, who joined the RBI in January 2017 was elevated to the post of governor in September 2016.

He put in his papers a few weeks before the last meeting of the RBI's monetary policy committee early this month, according to the media report.

The Business Standard report said that Acharya confirmed his departure from the RBI due to 'unavoidable pesonal reasons'.

RBI has neither confirmed nor denied the report, a spokesperson told Firstpost.

Currently, Acharya is in charge of the Financial Stability Unit, Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Financial Markets Operation Department, Financial Market Regulation Department, among others at the RBI.

RBI’s Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan, whose term is due to end in the first week of July is likely to stay back for another two-year term, the news report said. The process for finding Vishwanathan’s successor has been put on hold.

The RBI is now left with three deputy governors N S Vishwanathan, B P Kanungo and M K Jain.

Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself the 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan', was appointed for three years.

He took over at a time when the central bank was facing criticism for repeated changes in the rules related to deposit and withdrawal of money, post-demonetisation.



--With PTI inputs

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.