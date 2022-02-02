Less than 24 hours left to get the best deals across 5000+ products

The Republic of CRED shopping festival ends in less than 24 hours! In these last few moments, you can still get your hands on the best-price deals on exclusive products across 400+ Indian D2C brands. In case you couldn’t get your hands on the offers before, now is your time!.

The Republic of CRED shopping festival offers upto 70% on electronics, food & beverages, beauty and personal care, apparel & accessories and more with a best price guarantee. CRED members also stand a chance to win rewards worth ₹1 crore, jackpots, and additional discounts worth ₹20 crore across 400+ brands and 5000+ products by using their CRED coins.

On top of this, CRED members stand a chance to win rewards by redeeming their CRED coins on the Republic of CRED leaderboard. B. The top three members can win a 24-inch iMac, next seven win iPhone 13 128 gb and next 40 win Apple Airpods, so start spending your coins and climbing the leaderboard!

Here are some last-day offers on banks and other products that you can grab:

● Special Offers on Banks

○ Axis Bank users can get 10x EDGE Rewards on all purchases made on CRED

○ Bank of Baroda users can avail 10% cashback on all purchases made on CRED

○ RBL Bank users can get 10% cashback up to Rs. 200 by using their RBL Credit and Debit card

● Be up to speed with technology, upgrade your electronics with brands like Noise, PTron and more

○ Best of wireless headphones:

■ boAtt stone 180 - speaker - INR 699

■ boAt rockers 235 v2 neckband - INR 699

■ Noise color fit nav smartwatch - INR 2999

■ Crossbeats airpop - INR 1399

■ Skullcandy JIB true wireless earbuds - INR 2199

■ boAt Airdopes 381 - INR 1649

○ Stay up to date with the best of appliances:

■ Fitster5 silver motoshaker and blender bottle - INR 1699

■ WonderChef regalia coffee brewer - INR 2615

■ Litmus stubble pro trimmer - INR 999

■ Geek schoner A10 cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - INR 4239

● Self-care begins at home; Explore offers from brands like WOW Science, The Man Company, Bombay Shaving Company and more.

○ Bombay Shaving Company charcoal facial starter kit - INR 210

○ Raw Nature deep cleanse combo pack - INR 419

○ mCaffine coffee mood skincare gift kit - INR 1218

○ Mercedes Benz miniature gift set - INR 1984

○ Kama Ayurveda skin care gift box - INR 1350

○ WOW Skin Science onion hair oil kit - INR 639

● Create your own beverage station with your favourite drinks from Country Bean, Vahdam, Auric and more.

○ Country bean instant coffee pack of 2 - INR 260

○ Raw Pressery protein milkshake pack of 12 - INR 384

● Pick delicious snacking options or indulge in goodies from brands like Tagz, Open Secret, Lil Goodness, Wingreens and more.

○ Wingreens mayo assorted flavors pack of 9 - INR 321

○ Sleepy Owl hazelnut cold brew, pack of 5 - INR 250

○ Sleepy OwL dark roast hot brew, pack of 10 - INR 150

Don’t waste any more time, and grab the best price deals on the CRED Store now!

This is a Partnered Post.