Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Renegotiated Gazprom LNG deal to save India up to Rs 9,500 cr, says oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Business Press Trust of India Jul 18, 2018 14:37:25 IST

New Delhi: India's renegotiated gas import deal with Russia's Gazprom will save between Rs 8,500 crore and Rs 9,500 crore over the contract period ending 2040, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd had in January taken advantage of the Russian company's inability to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the previously agreed Schtokman project in the Barents Sea, to renegotiate price agreed in 2012.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Pradhan said the first cargo of Russian natural gas under the long-term contract between GAIL India Ltd and Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore (GMTS) was received on 4 June.

He said: "GAIL and Gazprom successfully re-negotiated the long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement reflecting the current global gas market dynamics.

File image of Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PIB

File image of Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PIB

The renegotiated price, compared to earlier contract price, will result in saving of approximately Rs 8,500 crore (crude oil at $50 per barrel) or Rs 9,000 crore (crude oil at $60 per barrel) or Rs 9,500 crore (crude oil at $70 per barrel) for the years 2018 to 2040."

Without giving specific details, Pradhan said the gas price was negotiated depending on many factors like project location, duration of contract and pricing formula.

GAIL renegotiated the terms of the 20-year deal to import 2.5 million tonnes a year of LNG, including price and volume ramp up.

The contracted volume has been lowered from 2.5 million tonnes to 0.5 million tonnes in the first year, 2018-19; 0.75 million tonnes in 2019-20 and 1.5 million tonnes in the third year 2020-21.

The contract period has been extended by three years to accommodate the supplies not taken in initial years as well as getting an additional 2 million tonnes over-and-above the 50 million tonnes it had agreed to take in 2012 over the 20 year contract period.

India has been making the most of its position as one of the world's biggest energy consumers to strike better bargains for its companies.

Last year, India got US energy major Exxon Mobil Corp to lower the price of 1.5 million tonnes a year of LNG from Gorgon project in Australia, saving Rs 4,000 crore in import bill.

Pradhan said India currently has four operational LNG import terminals at Dahej and Hazira in Gujarat, Dabhol in Maharashtra and Kochi in Kerala with a total LNG import capacity 27.5 million tonnes per annum.

After regasification, the imported LNG is distributed to industries and domestic consumers through existing pipeline networks, he said.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 14:37 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores