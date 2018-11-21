Renault taps interim chairman, COO to replace Ghosn: sources

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault's
Philippe Lagayette, the board's highest-ranked independent director, will take over temporarily as chairman, the sources said. Chief Operating Officer Thierry Bollore, Ghosn's second-in-command, will take on full company officer powers.
At a Tuesday meeting, the board refrained from ousting Ghosn, the chairman and chief executive, while it awaits more information on accusations that emerged from an internal investigation by alliance partner Nissan <7201.T>, the sources said.
A Renault spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Bate Felix)
Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 03:05 AM