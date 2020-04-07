Religare Finvest case: Delhi High Court rejects ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Singh had cited COVID-19 infection risk as a reason for seeking the relief.

Justice Mukta Gupta denied him the relief, saying Singh was allegedly involved in offences punishable with more than 7-year sentence and that too in more than one case and

"hence does not qualify to be released" as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee.

The court also noted that Singh was also allegedly involved in a money laundering case.

The high powered committee, headed by Delhi HC judge Justice Hima Kohli, was constituted on orders of the Supreme Court for laying down criteria for release of convicted

and under trial prisoners to prevent over-crowding of prisons and ensure social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

