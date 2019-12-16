Relief for Indian business as Brexit uncertainty ends partially, cautious optimism over US-China deal; all this and more onMoneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Trade war and metal stocks: stay in the brace position

China and the US have agreed upon the first phase of a trade deal. Is that reason enough to go hunting for metal stocks? While domestic metal companies did see some buying on Friday on hopes of a deal, don’t throw caution to the winds yet. To know more, read here.

Relief for Indian business as Brexit uncertainty ends partially

Britain’s trading partners, irrespective of whether they thought Brexit was a good idea or not, have welcomed the clear verdict because it ends three years of uncertainty. India, along with Britain’s other trading partners, can now start putting in place a new relationship with Britain as a non-EU state. Read here for more.

Cautious optimism over US-China deal

Whether it is for the world in general or India in particular, a de-escalation of trade tension between the US and China is welcome news. What is available right at the moment are the vague outlines of an apparent agreement. Officials from both the countries agree that a lot of legal work has to be done before the deal can be finalised. For more, read here.

India’s goods’ imports are lower than they were five years ago

The merchandise trade figures for November 2019 underscore the weakness in domestic demand. Non-oil, non-gold & silver imports are now lower than they were five years ago. This little statistic illustrates graphically the dismal state of the domestic economy. Read here to know more.

LifeHacks | Power search on Google with these 5 simple tips

What is there to learn about using Google to search for information? To get more precise information, you can use what are known as ‘search operators’ or ‘search commands’, which not many use to filter their search results. To know how to become a power searcher, read here.

Food colour companies are on our investment radar

Food colour companies did well in Q2 even as domestic FMCG sector was under the weather. The oligopolistic setup of the industry aids in maintaining pricing power and a higher export share helped maintain a respectable margin profile. Read here to know about the outlook for the sector and what investors should watch for.

Transport Corporation of India: Earnings likely to remain stable

Multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) continued to deliver in the September quarter despite a tough macro environment. The business is facing economic headwinds but read here to know why our research analyst is optimistic on TCI’s long-term growth prospects.

Picks from our technical analysts (Please click on security name to access recommendations)

ITC

Maruti

Balkrishna Industries

Balrampur Chini

