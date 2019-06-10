Reliance Power shares plunge nearly 24% post Q4 results; other group stocks tumble too

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Power tumbled nearly 24 percent on Monday after the company reported a loss of Rs 3,558.51 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.

The scrip plunged 23.66 percent to Rs 4.71 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company cracked 21.13 percent to hit a one-year low of Rs 4.85.

Anil Ambani Group firm Reliance Power on Sunday reported a loss of Rs 3,558.51 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2019 as against a net profit of Rs 189.21 crore in the year-ago period.

In a filing to the BSE, Reliance Power said the board in its meeting on 8 June approved the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 2019, and also approved raising resources by issuing debt securities by way of privately placed debentures, subject to approvals.

For full fiscal, Reliance Power reported a net loss of Rs 2,951.82 crore as against a net profit Rs 840.46 crore in 2017-18.

Selling was also seen in other group shares, with Reliance Naval and Engineering plunging 13.41 percent, Reliance Infrastructure 11.95 percent and Reliance Capital 10.54 percent on the BSE.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.