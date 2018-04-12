Reliance JioMoney, Sodexo in pact to enable digital transactions across stores, restaurants

Mumbai: JioMoney, the PPI wallet by Reliance Jio Payments Bank and meal benefit solution firm, Sodexo have entered into a partnership where Sodexo customers can pay using the mobile-based payment platform. The partnership will enable Sodexo merchants like grocery shops, kiranas, restaurants and cafes across the country, to accept digital payments via JioMoney.

The solution has already been launched in Mumbai.

Sodexo’s proprietary meal benefit solution, Sodexo Meal Pass can be linked to the JioMoney App for making quick payments on-the-go. I Consumers no longer have to carry the Sodexo’s physical card for the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. They can add the Sodexo Meal Card balance to the JioMoney app and start transacting on-the-go. Jio and Sodexo will continue to work together to accelerate adoption of services offered by both the brands.

"The integration will bring convenience and new digital transaction options for both JioMoney and Sodexo users in India. Going forward both brands will leverage core strengths, develop synergies and expand their reach and presence in India’s growing digital ecosystem," said Anirban S Mukherjee, Business Head, JioMoney said.

With this partnership, JioMoney’s MPOS system will help segregate the food & non – food items among standalone, smaller merchants, which will further strengthen Sodexo’s position as a compliant meal benefit solution in the country, said Stephane Michelin, CEO Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India.

The JioMoney solution will be enabled at all Sodexo accepting merchants nationally over a period of time.