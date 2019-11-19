Reliance Jio says 'Digital India' mission possible only if country is made 2G-mukt; says it will comply with regulatory regime

Reliance Jio has on Tuesday said that the objectives of the ‘Digital India’ mission can be achieved only if the country is made “2G-mukt” in the shortest span of time. It also indicated about mobile tariff hike in the next few weeks.

The telco said that over 40 crore telecom subscribers of the country are yet to benefit from the advent of advanced technologies in the sector.

"We believe that the ambitious objectives of the ‘Digital India’ mission can be achieved only if India is made “2G-mukt” in the shortest time-frame possible. The government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) should mandate this through policy," said Jio in a statement.

The telco further said that the exercise requires continued investment at an industry level. The whole industry needs to come up the curve and raise standards to meet the aspirations of the citizens and fulfill the nation’s digital agenda, it said.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company said that despite the staggering growth in data-consumption and 4G coverage across the country, there are still over 40 crore Indian consumers who have not benefitted from the advent of the latest technologies.

Meanwhile, Jio said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks.

"As per media reports, we understand that TRAI is likely to initiate a consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs. Like other operators, we will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," Jio said in the statement.

Jio’s statement came a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced hike in call and data charges from next month to comply with regulatory norms.

Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has enabled India as the world’s largest data-market growing from 20 crore GB per month in 2016 to over 600 crore GB per month now.

Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom sector by ushering in the age of latest data-centric technologies and propelled the country into global digital leadership.

