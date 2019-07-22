Reliance Jio may roll out full-fledged JioGigaFiber at Reliance Industries 42nd AGM on 12 August

Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to roll out full-fledged JioGigaFiber, which will include home broadband, entertainment and smart home IoT (Internet of things) solutions, on 12 August at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), according to media reports.

At the 41st AGM last year, the all-new broadband service, JioGigaFiber broadband was launched and RIL was offering some exciting features for both home and businesses with JioGigaFiber.

Reliance Jio had made some significant announcements last year. The firm is expected to launch new services this year as well.

The most prominent announcement that users can expect from RIL in its 42nd AGM is the commercial launch of JioGigaFiber.

JioGigaFiber would provide ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from a living room, voice-activated virtual assistance, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping and immersive experiences, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had said at the 41st AGM, last year.

JioGigaFiber is under beta testing phase. Subscribers can avail its Preview Offer for a security deposit of Rs 4,500 or Rs 2,500, depending on the speeds one opts for. A full-fledged rollout would mean the release of definitive plans with tariff rates and tenures for the JioGigaFiber service, said a report in Business Today.

Talking about the wired broadband foray—JioGigaFiber—at the 41st AGM, Ambani had said: "The company has already invested more than $250 million in the industry. We will now extend the service to 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fibre-based broadband services. This will mean a faster internet experience. A virtual reality experience for all citizens where you can control switches in your house from outside as well. This will redefine 24x7 emergency help for all homes across India. We are calling this the JioGigaFibre."

JioGigaFiber has already been launched in select markets across the country. It currently offers fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband connections with 1.1TB (terabytes) of free data at a speed of 100 mbps.

On Friday, Ambani-led Reliance Jio had reported 45.6 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 891 crore for June quarter of 2019-20.

The company had recorded profit after tax of Rs 612 crore in the same period the previous year.

Growth in Jio mobility services has continued to surpass all expectations...Jio management is focused on giving unmatched digital experience at a most affordable price to every citizen of the country, and accordingly expanding the network capacity and coverage to keep pace with demand, Ambani said in a statement.

During the June quarter, the Average Revenue per user (ARPU) for Reliance Jio—which unleashed one of the most brutal price wars in India's telecom market—was at Rs 122 per subscriber per month. This is, however, lower than ARPU of Rs 126.2 per subscriber per month seen in the March quarter.

Reliance Jio, the newest entrant in the telecom sector, pipped Bharti Airtel to become the second-largest mobile operator with 32.29 crore subscribers and 27.80 percent market share in May, according to regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) data, reported PTI.

As per the latest data released by TRAI, Vodafone Idea—born last year from the merger of older operators Vodafone India and Idea Cellular—continues to be the largest operator with 38.75 crore consumers and 33.36 percent market share in the wireless segment as on 31 May 2019.

Reliance Jio added 81.80 lakh new subscribers (on a net basis) in May and ended the month with 27.80 percent market share and 32.29 crore subscribers.

On Friday, Reliance Industries reported a 6.8 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal as a share of consumer businesses of retail and telecom rose sharply.

Net profit in April-June stood at Rs 10,104 crore while consolidated revenue rose 22.1 percent to a record Rs 1,72,956 crore.

