Reliance Industries topples TCS to become most valued firm by market capitalisation; shares surge 28% this year

Business Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 13:51:34 IST

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Tuesday regained its status as the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation (m-cap), replacing Tata Group's TCS from the top slot.

During afternoon trade on BSE, the market valuation of RIL stood at Rs 7,47,676.35 crore, which is Rs 8,378.48 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 7,39,297.87 crore m-cap.

Representational image. Reuters.

Shares of RIL surged 2.75 percent to Rs 1,181.35 -- its lifetime high on BSE on Tuesday.

On the other hand, shares of TCS fell by 0.79 percent to Rs 1,929.55.

TCS had first replaced RIL as the most valued firm more than five years ago.

So far this year, RIL shares have surged over 28 percent, while those of TCS slumped 28.5 percent.

Reliance Industries had earlier this month crossed the $100-billion market capitalisation mark.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 13:51 PM

