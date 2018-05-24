Reliance Industries to offer riding gear to employees at discounted rates

India reports a lot of road accidents. The numbers show that in a day, more than 400 two-wheeler riders meet with accidents. That translates to some 16 incidents per hour countrywide. Despite this, there has been no serious effort to help riders.

As such, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has rolled out 'Reliance Kavach', which will see the firm sell riding gear to employees at a discounted rate, according to multiple sources at Reliance Jio Infocomm.

On sale is a US Department of Transport (DOT) certified helmet, a jacket that protects one's shoulder and elbows, rubber gloves and knee guards. The entire kit costs Rs 50,000 but will be available to RIL employees at Rs 12,000.

RIL employees can avail a soft loan, or take the EMI route, to pay for the kit, the sources added.

RIL, founded in 1977, employs over 2,50,000 people now.

2017 logged a three percent decline in road accident deaths nationwide, over 2016, when 1.51 lakh people lost their lives in accidents, the Times of India reported earlier this year.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)