Reliance Industries' telecom business Jio makes profit for second quarter in a row

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday its telecoms business Jio reported its second straight quarterly net profit since its launch nearly two years ago, as its cut-price plans continue to attract subscribers.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd triggered a fierce price war among operators as they slashed prices to rival Jio’s low-cost data plans, which has driven down margins and forced consolidation in India’s telecom industry.

Jio made a profit of Rs 510 crore ($76.43 million) in the quarter ended 31 March, compared with a profit of Rs 504 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit on a standalone basis - which comprises Reliance’s refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses - rose 6.7 percent to a record Rs 8697 crore in the quarter, slightly ahead of analysts’ estimate of Rs 8688 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reliance, India’s second-biggest company by market value and controlled by the country’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, said its standalone revenue from operations rose about 17 percent to Rs 87227 billion.

Gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, was $11 per barrel for the quarter, outperforming the benchmark Singapore complex margins by $4 per barrel.

Reliance operates the world’s largest oil refinery in a single location in western India.

Profit on a consolidated basis, which also includes Reliance Industries’ US shale gas, retail, telecom and other operations, came in at Rs 9435 crore, its highest-ever.

Its shares hit an all-time high ahead of the results, before closing 2.2 percent higher while the broader market closed up 0.7 percent. The company has a market value of about $95 billion.