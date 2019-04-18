Reliance Industries shares gain over 3% ahead of Q4 earnings release

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd gained over 3 percent Thursday ahead of its fourth quarter earnings to be announced later in the day.

The scrip of the company rose by 2.79 percent to settle at Rs 1,382.90 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3 percent to Rs 1,387.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares jumped 3.14 percent to close at Rs 1,386.05 apiece.

On the traded volume, 9.24 lakh shares were trade on the BSE and over one crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The company is the most-valued firm in the country with a market valuation of Rs 8,76,585.81 crore on the BSE.

The stock was the biggest gainer on both the BSE and the NSE.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31 March, 2019, and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares," the company had said in a filing to the BSE on 11 April.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.