Reliance Industries shares decline over 6%; market-cap drops by Rs 61,142 cr

Business Press Trust of India May 12, 2020 18:41:33 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Tuesday tumbled over 6 percent on profit-booking after rallying for the past five days.

The index heavyweight stock tanked 6.12 percent to close at Rs 1,480.25 on the BSE. During the day, it cracked 7.72 percent to Rs 1,455.

Representational image. Reuters.

On the NSE, shares of the company plunged 5.72 percent to close at Rs 1,486.45. Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

The company's market valuation also tanked Rs 61,142.81 crore to Rs 9,38,390.19 crore on the BSE.

In terms of traded volume, 28.66 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 4.6 crore shares traded on the NSE.

In the past five trading sessions, the stock had gained nearly 10 percent.

The broader market was also dragged down by losses in Reliance Industries, with the BSE 30-share index closing 190.10 points lower at 31,371.12.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 18:41:33 IST



