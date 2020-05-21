Reliance Industries Rights Entitlement shares jump 11% to Rs 224.40 on NSE; extends uptrend on second consecutive day

Reliance Industries - Rights Entitlement shares gained up to 11 percent to Rs 224.40 intraday on 21 May on NSE, extending uptrend for the second consecutive session.

RE opened at Rs 212 and faced volatility in the morning to hit a day's low of Rs 190.25, but gained momentum again and touched an intraday high of Rs 224.40 on the National Stock Exchange.

At 13:27 hours IST, it was trading at Rs 220.00, up Rs 17.85 or 8.83 percent over its previous close of Rs 202.15. In the previous session, it had rallied 33 percent.

RE, so far, traded with volumes of 88,79,511 shares.

The trading price band for the day has been fixed at Rs 121.30 on the lower end and Rs 283 on the upper end.

Reliance Industries stock also traded higher for the second consecutive session, up 0.92 percent at Rs 1,446.95 with volumes of 1,30,12,336 shares on NSE.

The trading in RIL Rights Entitlement started on 20 May, and 29 May will be last day for trading, so that by 2 June the eligibility of partly paid up rights shares will be finalised with payment on 3 June when investor has to pay first installment of Rs 314.25 per share or 25 percent of total rights share price (Rs 1,257).

After allotment and credited shares by 11 June, the partly paid up rights shares will start trading on exchanges with effect from 12 June.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on 4 May had announced fundraising of Rs 53,125 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue, the first such issue in nearly three decades, as it steps up efforts to pare debt.

