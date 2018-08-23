Reliance Industries’ market cap breaches Rs 8 lakh-cr mark; shares hit a record high of Rs 1,268

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday became the first Indian company to cross Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation.

RIL shares rose 1.72 percent to hit a record high of Rs 1,268 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE.

Following the gain in the counter, the company's market valuation soared to Rs 8,04,247.76 crore in the afternoon trade.

On 13 July, the market valuation of RIL surged past Rs 7 lakh crore mark, making it the second company after TCS to achieve this milestone.

RIL was among the top gainers of the S&P BSE Sensex, which traded at 38,356.55, up 70.80 points or 0.18 percent.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)