Reliance Industries Ltd reports 31% year-on-year rise in net profit during Q1
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,104 crore in the corresponding quarter last year
Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday reported a 31 percent rise in consolidated net profit (Rs 13,248 crore) for the quarter that ended on 30 June, 2020.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,104 crore.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 88,253 crore compared to Rs 1,56,976 crore year-on-year.
The results came after close of the market hours. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd settled at Rs 2,108.65 apiece, up 0.61 percent on the BSE.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
