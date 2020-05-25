Reliance Industries launches JioMart service across cities after conducting pilot runs in Maharashtra

Reliance Industries has expanded its JioMart service to customers across several cities, after successfully conducting a pilot across areas in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

Customers can now log on to the newly-launched website jiomart.com to place an order. The app has not yet been made live, according to a report in CNBC-TV18.

While the company has not confirmed the list of cities where the service has been launched, punching in pin codes from various metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata shows that those areas are service-able.

JioMart is an online destination for grocery shopping that it is powered by Reliance Retail's Smart and Fresh stores. The website reliancesmart.in also redirects to jiomart.com.

The site has a full-fledged catalogue spanning categories such as fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, personal care, home care and baby care, among others.

Reliance has integrated its registered customer database from Reliance Fresh and other retail businesses into JioMart. The site currently offers payments only through Netbanking and credit/debit cards -- more payment options may be added later.

A delivery fee of Rs 25 is levied if the order value is less than Rs 750.

JioMart has been conducting a pilot project in several areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan for the past several months.

Last month, it went live with a WhatsApp business account, through which customers can add a number to their contact and place an order. The WhatsApp service, however, is still restricted to select pin codes.

Reliance Retail is India's largest offline retailer having 11,784 stores. With JioMart, Reliance plans to converge offline and online commerce by not only powering the online service through inventory procured from its Smart and Fresh stores, but also having hyperlocal 'Reliance Smart Points' spread across the country.

Reliance also plans to sign up small kirana stores onto its networks, which would allow customers to order online and have groceries delivered from their neighbourhood shop.

Last month, Facebook announced a $5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms. Analysts expect Reliance to ride on the ubiquitous reach of WhatsApp (owned by Facebook) to integrate a seamless shopping experience from the messaging app, which is about to launch a payment service.

