Reliance Industries creates history, becomes first Indian company to hit Rs 9 lakh cr market valuation mark

Business Press Trust of India Oct 18, 2019 12:05:40 IST

  • During late morning trade on BSE, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 9,01,490.09 crore

  • The scrip of RIL was trading in the green, up 2.28% to a record Rs 1,428, ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day

  • In August 2018, Reliance Industries became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

During late morning trade on BSE, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 9,01,490.09 crore.

The scrip of the country's most-valued company was trading in the green, up 2.28 percent to a record Rs 1,428, ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.

In August 2018, Reliance Industries became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

(Disclaimer - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 12:05:40 IST

