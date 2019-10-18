Reliance Industries creates history, becomes first Indian company to hit Rs 9 lakh cr market valuation mark

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

#BREAKING | The most valued company in the country in terms of market capitalisation - Yes, Reliance Ind has touched the Rs 9 lakh cr mark pic.twitter.com/bl8EFOorxV — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 18, 2019

During late morning trade on BSE, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 9,01,490.09 crore.

The scrip of the country's most-valued company was trading in the green, up 2.28 percent to a record Rs 1,428, ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.

In August 2018, Reliance Industries became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

(Disclaimer - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)