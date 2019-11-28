Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap-mark; share price at record high of Rs 1,581 per piece

Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, has become the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation, which it achieved during the intra-day trade on Thursday.

#BREAKING | #CNBCTV18Market | Reliance becomes the first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh cr. In the last 5 years, company has added Rs 7 lakh cr to its market cap pic.twitter.com/AipecCvZuC — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 28, 2019

The Mukesh Ambani-led company brushed past the Rs 10 lakh crore-market capitalisation (m-cap) feat when its share price surged 0.73 percent to a record high of Rs 1,581.25 per share during the early morning trade, said a report in CNBCTV18.

At 10.22 pm, Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) stock price was trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 1,576.65 with the market cap of Rs 10.01 lakh crore, the report said. The stock has risen 39 percent in the last one year and to 40 percent just in 2019 alone.

Later, it retreated from the milestone and the firm's market capitalisation (m-cap) was around Rs 9,99,368.41 crore at 10:50 am.

However, the company is still ahead of British energy major BP Plc in terms of market valuation. Its m-cap was at $131 billion in pre-market trade at NYSE.

After RIL's share value touched record high on Thursday, Ambani's net worth has now gone past $60 billion, which makes him Asia's richest person above Alibaba Group's Jack Ma, whose net worth is $45 billion.

Over the past few session, the company's market valuation has been hovering near the Rs 10 lakh crore mark.

On Tuesday, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's m-cap zoomed to Rs 9,99,045 crore ($139 billion) during the trade on the BSE. However, at close of trade it came down to Rs 9,88,179.79 crore (nearly $138 billion).

The company's stock rose 0.98 percent to a record peak of Rs 1,576 in intra-day on the BSE. Later it, however, closed marginally lower by 0.12 percent at Rs 1,558.85.

So far this year, RIL's share price has jumped 38.46 percent.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) last week achieved another milestone, becoming the first Indian firm to hit m-cap of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.

Also, last week the company surpassed BP Plc in terms of market valuation.

In October, RIL hit the Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap mark in intra-day trade, first by any listed company.

In August 2018, it became the first Indian firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap mark.

RIL's shares have increased at thrice the pace of India's benchmark index following an announcement by Asia's richest Indian to cut the company's net debt to zero in 18 months. Ambani said stake sale in the oil-to-chemicals business to Saudi Aramco would be one of the measures to this end.

TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,68,075.63 crore followed by HDFC Bank with a m-cap of Rs 6,97,707.03 crore, Hindustan Unilever (Rs 4,46,211.06 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,97,958.39 crore).

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

— With inputs from agencies

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.