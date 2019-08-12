Reliance Industries AGM today: Where to watch Mukesh Ambani's speech; announcements on Jio Phone 3 and Jio GigaFiber rollout likely

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai today (12 August) at 11 am.

Key announcements expected

The market expects an announcement on the launch of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service of Jio GigaFiber, a combo service of broadband, TV and fixed landline.

Another expectation is the announcement of the new Jio Phone 3 model.

At the 41st AGM last year, the broadband service, JioGigaFiber broadband was launched.

JioGigaFiber would provide ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from a living room, voice-activated virtual assistance, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping and immersive experiences. Subscribers can avail its Preview Offer for a security deposit of Rs 4,500 or Rs 2,500, depending on the speeds one opts for.

Reliance Jio, the newest entrant in the telecom sector, pipped Bharti Airtel to become the second-largest mobile operator with 32.29 crore subscribers and 27.80 percent market share in May, according to regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) data, reported PTI.

As per the latest data released by TRAI, Vodafone Idea—born last year from the merger of older operators Vodafone India and Idea Cellular—continues to be the largest operator with 38.75 crore consumers and 33.36 percent market share in the wireless segment as on 31 May 2019.

Reliance Jio added 81.80 lakh new subscribers (on a net basis) in May and ended the month with 27.80 percent market share and 32.29 crore subscribers.

Reliance Jio has already become India's largest telecom player by revenue and the second-largest by subscriber base.

