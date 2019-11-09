Reliance Foundation collects record 78 tonnes of waste plastic bottles for recycling; to be made into value-added fibres

Mumbai: In a one-of-its-kind collection drive, Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), announced on Friday that volunteers have collected over 78 tonnes of waste plastic bottles for recycling through its Recycle4Life campaign.

This drive was made possible by mobilising over three lakh employees, their family members and partners of RIL and its allied businesses like Jio and Reliance Retail across their several locations in India.

The waste plastic bottles that have been collected will be recycled through eco-friendly manufacturing processes into value-added fibres at one of RIL’s recycling units.

The company wide campaign—Recycle4Life was rolled out in October where employees were encouraged to collect waste plastic bottles from their surroundings and bring them to their offices for recycling.

RIL and allied businesses across India participated in the drive spreading the message of recycling for a cleaner and greener Earth.

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said: “At Reliance Foundation, we believe that caring for our environment is of utmost importance. Building on Reliance Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote, practice, and spread the message of Swachhata hi Seva, we have launched the Recycle4Life campaign to raise awareness about the importance of recycling. Thousands of Reliance employees and their families across the length and breadth of India have volunteered as part of this initiative and supported our record-setting drive to collect and recycle plastic waste. We are committed to creating a\a better, brighter, cleaner and greener world for our future generations.”

Reliance Foundation regularly supports clean-up activities in the local community, according to a press release. Over the last year, Reliance Industries’ employees have been participating in the cleanliness drive of the Mithi River and the Versova beach in Mumbai. Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jio teams from across the country came together to do a major cleanliness drive in over 800 railway stations.

Doctors and nurses from the Reliance Foundation Hospital have been doing cleanliness activities and community awareness activities in their local neighbourhood. Engaging with the rural community, Reliance Foundation has also been supporting cleaning and recycling activities across several villages in different part of India.

Among India's largest social initiatives, Reliance Foundation is focused on addressing the country's development challenges in areas of rural transformation, health, education, sports for development, disaster response and urban renewal besides art, culture and heritage.