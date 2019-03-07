Reliance Capital claims stake sale to halve firm's debt over next 3-4 months; lines up non-core assets for monetisation

Mumbai: Reliance Capital on Thursday claimed that it is hopeful of pairing its debt by around Rs 12,000

crore over the next three to four months, by when it expects to complete the stake sale in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and Reliance General Insurance.

The company has also lined up a few more non-core assets to monetise.

The Anil Ambani group-run company is sitting on a debt of over Rs 18,000 crore.

"This substantial 50-60 percent reduction in our debt, will be achieved by monetisation of 43 percent stake in Reliance Nippon and 49 percent stake in Reliance General Insurance, along with several non-core investments," the company said in a statement.

Reliance Nippon is valued at over Rs 5,000 crore and sale of controlling stake is expected to be at a significant premium to market, the statement claimed.

Reliance Capital owns 100 percent stake in Reliance General which is has also filed for IPO last month.

The company is also at an advanced stage of monetising several valuable non-core investments, including a stake sale in Prime Focus and other media assets, the release said.

Reliance Capital has interests in asset management and mutual funds, life, health and general insurance, commercial and home finance, among other activities in financial services.

