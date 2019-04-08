Recruitment activity sees 12% growth in March led by IT industry; demand for mid-level executives grows by 14%

Mumbai: Hiring activities registered 12 percent growth this March mainly led by the IT industry that clocked a 38 percent growth, says a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for March 2019, stood at 2,378, which is 12 percent higher in hiring activities from March 2018, at 2,129.

The IT-industry has shown a continuous growth in the recruitment landscape over the past six months, recording a rise of 38 percent growth. Recruitment for functional areas like human resources and marketing observed a growth of 13 percent and 12 percent respectively.

"The JobSpeak index continues with its positive growth in hiring with a 12 percent rise when compared to the same period last year. Our latest hiring outlook survey showed 89 percent recruiters from the IT industry stating that new jobs and replacement hiring will play a strong role in hiring. Hopefully the momentum will be sustained in the coming months," InfoEdge India CMO Sumeet Singh said.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index which calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month.

The industries in March 2019 which saw growth in recruitment activity were construction and engineering (13 percent), BPO and ITES (9 percent), insurance (6 percent), FMCG (5 percent), education (7 percent) and IT hardware (3 percent).

Since the beginning of the year, IT software has been on a hiring spree on the other hand, industries like auto ancillary and banking and financial services saw a dip of 8 percent and 15 percent in hiring, respectively, it said.

Further the report revealed that demand for mid-level executives, in the experience band of 4-7 years, grew by 14 percent whereas recruitment for entry-level jobs, with an experience band of 0-3 years, witnessed a rise of 12 percent.

Moreover, it said, hiring for leadership roles with experience band of over 16 years remained flat.

When it comes to cities, the report said, Bengaluru and Chennai saw positive growth in hiring and clocked in an 18 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

In Bengaluru, the IT-software industry recorded a growth of 49 percent in their recruitment activities, however, the auto and ancillary and BFSI industry saw a dip of 6 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

Hiring for leadership roles with experience band of over 16 years in the city saw a growth of 29 percent in March, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index.

Meanwhile, in Chennai the IT and software dominated the hiring scenario by 45 percent growth while BFSI saw a dip of 12 percent, it said.

Functional area of ITES continued to remain positive with a growth of 24 percent in Chennai and hiring for management roles with experience band of 4-7 years saw a growth of 25 percent in March, it added.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.