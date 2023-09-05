Nothing better than winning real money at UK online casinos playing your favourite games – but only a select few sites are worthy of your bets.

That’s why you’re here, and our group of experts has ranked and reviewed the 10 best UK online casinos for real money, known for quick payouts, high-quality games, and fairness.

PlayOJO found its place at the top of our list because of its strong commitment to fairness and user experience, but there are as many as 9 other top-tier UK casinos to know about.

Ready to get going?

Best Real Money Online Casinos in the UK

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. PlayOJO — Best Real Money UK Online Casino Overall

First deposit only. 50 Free Spins on the Book of Dead slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. OJO’s Rewards and Game Play policy applies. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 bonus spins

Specialised bingo platform

No wagering requirements on any bonus

Daily Kickers + cashback on every bet via OJOPlus

4,000+ casino games available

Cons:

No sportsbook

No traditional bonus

PlayOJO takes the crown for the best online casino for real money in the UK today, offering a truly fair gambling experience with no wagering requirements on any of its casino bonuses and far more casino games online for real money than you’d know what to do with.

Game Variety 5/5

PlayOJO’s glorious offerings can be roughly split into two.

On one side of the bounty, you’ve got a robust casino library full of classic games, over 4000 of them, in fact, from a wealth of software developers. This includes slot games, blackjack, roulette, live dealer games, and plenty more.

On the other side is a dedicated bingo platform, full of varying rooms with different entry levels, from beginner stakes to high rollers. Bingo is a huge British institution, and it’s fair to say that PlayOJO nails it with its product.

Related: Best UK bingo sites

Bonuses & Promotions 4.9/5

PlayOJO’s welcome bonus is a sight for sore eyes.

You can get up to 50 bonus spins on Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead. Extra spins are valued at 10p each, and no wagering requirements apply.

PlayOJO’s welcome bonus is unlike almost anything else in the online gambling industry, and that’s for one key reason. Wagering requirements. Or lack of them, to be precise.

Most UK online casinos offer up great welcome bonuses but are saddled with wagering requirements, making it more difficult to cash out.

PlayOJO has taken the radical step of doing away with them altogether. That means whatever you win with a bonus is yours to keep right away.

Another key aspect of PlayOJO’s promotional side is PlayOJO+. This essentially functions as the website’s loyalty program. Whatever games you play, you’re given a certain amount back in bonus money – and, of course, there are no wagering requirements attached.

Other Online Casino Features 5/5

At the forefront of everything at PlayOJO is the player.

We really can’t fault it, and no other online casino sites really come close to delivering the same package.

If we were to gripe, we might say something about the overly colourful design scheme, but this is more of a subjective matter than anything else.

All in all, PlayOJO is a high-quality online gambling experience that puts the player first.

>> Get 50 bonus spins on your first deposit at PlayOJO

2. Luckland — Best Variety of Real Money Casino Games in the UK

New depositing players only. Min. deposit: £.20. Max. bonus: £50. Offer valid on first deposit. Offer only applies to new players. In addition to the deposit bonus, you are also eligible for 50 spins that will be issued upon your first deposit. Bonuses that require a deposit have to be wagered 40x. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Instant bank payment

£50 welcome bonus + 50 bonus spins

Over 1,000 slots and table games

Good sportsbook

Accepts PayPal and other e-wallets

Cons:

Dated design

Live games and RNG table games mixed in same category

Luckland offers a little bit (read a lot) of everything in every category. There are thousands of online slots to play in the UK, a good amount of table and live dealer games, and a great sports betting section to top it all off.

Game Variety 5/5

Despite being the new kid on the block, Luckland occupies the prestigious number two spot on our list of top real money online casino sites. We know that might raise a few eyebrows, but the platform is genuinely that good.

You’ve got a robust games library here featuring classics from a wealth of different software developers.

You won’t have to look too far for top online slots, roulette, and fantastic blackjack variations. To top it all off, Luckland also features a solid sportsbook featuring Premier League, Tennis, and Horse Racing betting from around the world.

Being a newer real money casino app, there are many brand-new games you can try here, including Captains of the Coast, Book of Majestic King, and others.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5

After registering, you can get £50 in bonus funds plus 50 bonus spins to use on eligible slot games. The wagering requirements are at 40x, and the minimum deposit to qualify for this promotion is £20.

If you’d rather claim a sports betting bonus, you can get £10 in bonus bets by depositing and wagering a total of £15. No wagering requirements are attached to this offer.

Other Online Casino Features 4.8/5

Despite being a newcomer, Luckland is backed by Aspire – one of the more reputable and well-known iGaming companies in the industry.

That goes some way to demonstrating why it managed to become so successful in such a short amount of time.

>> Get a £50 welcome bonus at Luckland

3. All British Casino — Best UK Real Money Online Casino for Cashback

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Marvellous Midweeks promo

10% permanent cashback

Great selection of instant-win games

Unique British theme

£100 welcome bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer many reload bonuses

Can’t fully explore the casino without an account

Cashback is one of those things that seasoned online gamblers value the most – and you’re not getting a better cashback deal than the one available at All British Casino.

Game Variety 5/5

Does the thought of online casino gambling get your jingoistic juices going? Do you feel like belting out the national anthem halfway through a round of poker? If so, All British Casino is probably the real money casino online of your dreams.

Besides all the usual suspects like slot games and live dealers, this online casino site sports a pretty darn impressive selection of Slingo games. They are a mix of slots and bingo – produced specifically to please UK punters.

On top of a casino that his majesty would be proud of, there’s also a quaintly British sportsbook available here as well.

No word on whether you can bet on the local polo tournaments on it, but there is the usual lineup of football and tennis that we’re sure will please most of you.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.9/5

All new players can get a 100% welcome bonus up to £100 at All British Casino. The minimum deposit required to activate this promotion is £20. Wagering requirements are set at 35x.

On top of the welcome bonus – and the biggest reason why we’ve ranked All British Casino at #3 – is a fantastic cashback scheme. All players are given 10% of their losses back each week for as long as they play online casino games for real money here.

Other Online Casino Features 4.6/5

Although some might be quick to write off All British Casino as somewhat of a gimmick, we’d say that its unique thematics are quite entertaining in an industry that’s full of online gambling sites that can sometimes look identical.

The addition of a great sportsbook is always welcome, too. And besides the usual debit cards, All British Casino also facilitates payments via multiple e-wallets, including the likes of PayPal and MuchBetter.

>> Take advantage of 10% weekly cashback at All British Casino

4. Slots Magic — Best UK Online Casino for Real Money Slot Games

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 bonus spins + £50 welcome bonus

Search via software provider

2000+ online slots

Great V.I.P. Club

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements

Poor design

As you can guess from its name, slot games are at the forefront at Slots Magic, with over 2,000 to choose from, all of them brought to you by leading iGaming software developers.

Game Variety 4.9/5

With a name like Slots Magic, you can probably guess where this online casino’s strength lies.

Indeed, when it comes to spinning those reels, it’s hard to recommend a better UK online casino for real money than this one.

One of the features we enjoyed the most was being able to search the games via software developer, opening us up to a raft of new favourite games to enjoy.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.6/5

New players at Slots Magic can claim up to £50 in bonus funds on their first deposit plus 50 bonus spins on Rich Wilde’s Book of Dead. Wagering requirements start at 30x for the original bonus and grow to 60x for your bonus spins winnings.

Then, there’s Slots Magic’s Prize Twister, which is a unique type of promotion and only works by invitation.

With it, you can win bonus spins, scratch cards, and decent cash prizes that come with no wagering requirements.

Other Online Casino Features 4.5/5

For slots games, fans playing on a platform like Slots Magic is a simple choice.

It offers an unparalleled selection of amazing slot games, ranging from jackpots and Megaways to classic titles such as Big Bass and Wolf Gold.

>> Claim a £50 welcome bonus at Slots Magic

5. Red Kings — Best Real Money UK Casino for Live Dealer Games

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 15. Game: Wolf Gold, Spin Value: £0.25. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

£50 welcome bonus + 15 bonus spins

Great selection of live casino games

Regular casino tournaments

Over £14 million in progressive jackpots

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements on bonus spins

No sportsbook

Red Kings really nails it when it comes to live dealer games, with over 50 titles available to play by the esteemed live games developer Evolution Gaming. The massive progressive jackpot slots available don’t hurt, either.

Game Variety 4.8/5

This casino is a sister site of Slots Magic, another fantastic online gambling platform we rate very highly.

There are a lot of similarities between the two, but the main way Red Kings stands out is through its excellent live casino games library, offering various exciting variations of classics like roulette, blackjack, and many more.

You can also spin for gold here, with Red Kings featuring some of the industry’s biggest progressive jackpots, including Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop and Fly Cat$.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5

Register at Red Kings, and you’ll be given a matched deposit worth up to £50, as well as 15 bonus spins on slot game Wolf’s Gold.

The wagering requirements are 30x for the deposit bonus and rise to 60x for your extra spins winnings. You’ll have 30 days to use the bonus and meet the rollover.

Other Online Casino Features 4.5/5

If regular tournaments and live casino games are important to you, then it’s fair to say that Red Kings is definitely a UK online casino you should consider visiting.

While the formulaic design and lack of sportsbook let it down slightly, it’s still worth your time and money – not least to take advantage of the excellent welcome bonus on offer.

>> Register at Red Kings to claim a £50 welcome bonus

How We Evaluated the Best Real Money Online Casinos in the UK

Real Money Casino Games

At first glance, many UK real money casino apps might seem indistinguishable. However, the nuances make all the difference, and it’s up to us to make sure you know what differences there are.

We dive deep into the breadth and content of the games offered. It’s important to remember that a large library isn’t always superior by default; sometimes, variety holds more value than sheer volume of content. Especially when you’re appealing to a wide audience.

Any standout features won’t go unnoticed in our reviews. For instance, PlayOJO boasts its ‘kickers’ system, underscoring its commitment to fair play. This is unlike anything else on the market in that it offers consistent bonuses with zero wagering requirements attached.

Additionally, some betting platforms might focus on particular game categories, like progressive jackpot slots or live-action games. If there is a specialism there, we’ll do our best to ensure it’s being showcased.

Bonuses & Promotions

In this vast sea of casino bonuses for UK players, there exists both hidden treasure and rancid booty. Our aim is to help you discern the genuine, valuable promotions from the lacklustre ones that you’d be much better off without.

The hallmark of an elite bonus is typically low wagering conditions, with some even having none whatsoever. They usually deliver a high number of funds or spins, although, as we said before – numbers aren’t everything.

Other Online Casino Features

Finally, everything that doesn’t manage to fit in the above sections will go here. It’s slightly less important than bonuses and casino games but still important enough to be highlighted or touched on.

For example, this section may mention banking methods, customer service, ownership and reputation, design and functionality, and anything else relevant you might be able to think of.

We may also use it to briefly summarise the casino itself, including any particular highlights that might be worth mentioning the second time around.

Why is PlayOJO the UK’s Best Real Money Online Casino?

Commitment to Fairness

To put it simply, no other UK online casino for real money has the player-centric philosophy that PlayOJO has.

Many other online casinos in the UK posture in such a way to make you believe they do, but the reality is no one is putting their money – or in PlayOJO’s case, their wagering requirements – where their mouth is.

PlayOJO was born out of the idea of treating players more fairly, and this is reflected all over the website in various different ways. For example, each game available to be played has a fully published RTP (return to player).

On top of that, you can also sort and search games by which are hot and which are cold. In other words, you are able to identify which games are paying out and which of them are holding back. It’s another form of transparency that you don’t see in many other online casinos.

Perhaps the most obvious way this philosophy has influenced players is through the bonuses and promotions available. We’re going to go into more detail about that below.

Bonuses & Promotions

Perhaps the boldest move that PlayOJO decided to make in favour of players was the elimination of wagering requirements. These requirements are bound to almost every bonus you’ll find at online casinos, except for PlayOJO.

They decided that whatever money you earned from bonuses, you should be able to keep. No terms and conditions or loopholes. If you win money from bonus spins or bonus bingo tickets, you get to do with that money as you see fit.

This isn’t a one-off idea, either. While it’s true you are laid on with a generous welcome package after registering, it doesn’t stop there. The bonus system, or ‘kickers’ as it’s referred to in the PlayOJO-verse, is there for you every time you make a deposit.

Depending on the amount of deposit you make, you will be given vastly different rewards. Sometimes you might get up to 150 bonus spins; other times, you may get free bingo tickets. Furthermore, there are tons of prize giveaways that you are automatically enrolled into.

Safety & Security

Safety and security are paramount for any respectable online casino in the UK, and it’s no different with PlayOJO. They go to great lengths to ensure player data is protected and kept under secure encryption and away from any nefarious sources.

It goes without saying that PlayOJO has the latest and up-to-date SSL encryption technology, as well as being governed and overseen by the UK gambling commission.

Its terms and conditions and privacy policy are clear and easy to understand, and you can feel rest assured that you are gambling on a legitimate platform.

Why Play Real Money Casino Games Online in the UK?

There are many reasons UK players are switching to online casinos and away from land-based establishments. All the smoke, crowd, and noise aside, there are a few things online casino sites simply do better.

Convenience : If you don’t really care about the social aspect of gambling, then online casinos are right up your alley. Playing casino games for real money is as simple as pulling your phone out of your pocket, logging in, and playing your favourite game.

Bonuses : Land-based casinos are known for their drinks and free food. So how do online casinos compete? Bonuses. Each casino site in the UK will give you a bonus on your first deposit that you can use to test games and increase your winning chances.

Progressive Jackpots : There are tonnes of different progressive jackpot slots to play for real money at UK online casinos , some of which offer payouts higher than £3 million.

UK Real Money Casino Sites – FAQs

Can I Win Real Money at a UK Online Casino?

Yes, you can win real money at an online casino in the UK as they work in the same way that land-based casinos do – except that you can play from home.

However, it’s important that you play at an online casino licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, as such casinos must follow rules that work in the players’ favour.

Are Online Casinos for Real Money in the UK Rigged?

No, online casinos in the UK that have an active license by the UKGC aren’t rigged. That doesn’t mean that every online casino is safe, however.

To stay on the safe side, use any of the casinos featured on this page, as we can vouch for their safety and reliable payouts. If you find yourself elsewhere, make sure you do your research first.

What Are The Best Online Casino Games to Play for Real Money?

The best casino game to win money is a largely subjective matter. Some people prefer slot games because they are highly accessible, simple to play, and can sometimes pay out huge amounts.

Others prefer table games like blackjack and poker, where you have influence and can make your own decisions that will affect the outcome.

What Are The Best Online Real Money Casinos in the UK for Me?

The best online casino site for you is a matter of subjective taste. Ask yourself the following question when looking for a new UK casino to join.

What do you want to play? Knowing the types of games you love to play will help you select an online real money casino for your needs. While one gambling site may excel with its selection of slots, another one may have a better live casino games library.

What types of bonuses do you want? If you care more about how easy it is to meet the bonus terms and cash out, you might want to consider PlayOJO. If you want a big starting bonus and cashback, you might want to join All British Casino. You get the idea.

Do you play late at night? Many online casinos in the UK restrict their live chat to working hours, so if you’re playing late, this won’t work in your favour. Choose a casino that offers 24/7 live chat if you always find yourself spinning the reels after midnight.

How to Sign Up at the UK’s Best Online Casino Sites for Real Money

Here’s a quick guide on how to register at an online casino UK using PlayOJO as an example.

Step 1 – Register at PlayOJO

Visit PlayOJO’s official website

Click Join Now

Fill out your details

Wait for a validation link to arrive

Step 2 – Validate your account

Check your email inbox for the validation link

If it’s not there, check your spam box

Once you’ve located it, click the link to complete the account validation

Step 3 – Deposit and play

Deposit using your chosen payment method

Claim your 50 extra spins for Book of Dead

Start playing and have fun!

Comparison of the 5 Best Online Casinos in the UK for Real Money

PlayOJO: Number one on our list is the king of fairness, PlayOJO. This casino stands out by completely removing wagering requirements and by offering over 4000 online casino games for real money. You can get 50 bonus spins with your first deposit. Full T&Cs apply.

Luckland: Up next is Luckland, a relative newcomer to the industry that has wasted no time cementing itself as a high-quality online casino destination with over 1000 online casino games and sports betting. Register now to claim your £50 welcome package. Full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: If patriotism is your thing, then you’ll love All British Casino, the thrill of gambling with a bit of British heritage. Register now to claim your £100 welcome bonus and benefit from 10% cashback as you continue playing. Full T&Cs apply.

Slots Magic: If you’re looking for unparalleled slots action, then you can’t do much better than Slots Magic. There are over 2000 slots and progressive jackpots to play here, and new players can get started with a £50 welcome bonus. Full T&Cs apply.

Red Kings: Last but not least is Red Kings, a quality website for live casino games. You can explore over 50 live dealer games by Evolution Gaming and play live blackjack and roulette with a real croupier. Register today to claim your £50 welcome package. Full T&Cs apply.

Similar articles:

Ready to Play Real Money Casino Games in the UK?

By now, we hope you feel more confident playing at real money online casinos in the UK. There are a lot of high-quality choices to look at, and we think you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not giving them all at least a moment of your time.

While it’s true that we believe PlayOJO to be the highest quality real money casino in the UK, we understand that a lot of the online casino gaming experience comes down to personal preference.

So, whatever you end up doing, or wherever you end up playing, just remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins! Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember, all online casinos and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. We don’t offer casino games ourselves. Instead, we help you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via our site and play there, we receive compensation.

This is a Partnered Post.