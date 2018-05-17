You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

RCom shares stage strong comeback; zoom 57% on settlement buzz with Ericsson

Business PTI May 17, 2018 19:12:47 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Communications (RCom) on Thursday bounced back sharply, skyrocketing nearly 57 percent amid reports of settlement talks with Ericsson.

The stock soared 56.87 percent to end at Rs 16.55 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 69.66 percent to Rs 17.90.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Led by the massive jump in the share price, the company's market valuation zoomed Rs 1,659.96 crore to Rs 4,576.96 crore.

BSE on Thursday sought clarification from RCom with reference to news that RCom, Ericsson have informed NCLT that they are in settlement talks.

Buying was also seen in other group stocks, with Reliance Naval and Engineering rising 33.07 percent, Reliance Capital 4.64 percent and Reliance Infrastructure 3.21 percent on BSE.

Shares of RCom on Wednesday plunged nearly 16 percent after NCLT admitted an insolvency petition filed by Ericsson against the company and two of its subsidiaries.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 19:12 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores